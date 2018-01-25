Xiaomi ousts Samsung to become top smartphone maker in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unseated Samsung from the top spot among the smartphone makers in the Indian market. According to the latest shipment figures shared by Counterpoint Research and Canalys, Samsung did not ship the most number of smartphone in a quarter for the first time in six years.

The signs of Samsung’s impending ouster were clearly visible since the last quarter when the South Korean tech giant barely managed to beat Xiaomi to keep the top spot.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi shipped 8.2 million smartphones in the October, 2017 to December, 2017 quarter, capturing 27.4 percent of the market share. Whereas Samsung only managed to ship 7.3 million smartphones, holding 24.6 percent market share. Counterpoint Research also reported similar numbers with Xiaomi capturing 25 percent of the market share and Samsung holding on to 23 percent.

“Xiaomi’s persistence has paid off. Its results are commendable, given it entered the market just three years ago,” said Ishan Dutt, Canalys Research Analyst, in a statement.

“Multiple factors have contributed to Xiaomi’s growth, but the key reason for its current success lies in the autonomy that it granted its Indian unit, letting it run the business locally. Localization in channel strategy, marketing and products has been evident in Xiaomi’s Indian operations,” Dutt added.

Analysts believe the Samsung’s loss can be attributed to its under-performance in the low-cost smartphone market where Xiaomi thoroughly dominates.

“The power struggle between Xiaomi and Samsung will continue well into 2018, as Samsung revamps its low-cost portfolio and fights to take back the aspirational status it once held in minds of Indian consumers,” said Rushabh Doshi, Canalys Research Analyst, in a statement.

Coming to the overall smartphone market in the country, together Xiaomi and Samsung now control half of the total smartphone shipments in the country and the likes of Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo are struggling to hold on to their single-digit market share. The Indian smartphone vendors like Micromax, Karbonn and Lava are nowhere to be seen and have reduced to the others section in the shipment numbers.

Q4 shipment market share from CounterPoint Research

