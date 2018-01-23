Xiaomi trims Redmi Note 4 price as launch of successor looms

Just over two months after revising the price of its most popular smartphone Redmi Note 4 in India, Xiaomi has announced another price-cut for the phone. However, this time the company is reducing just the price of 4GB RAM version of the phone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM will now be available at INR 10,999, down from INR 11,999. The 3GB version continues to retail at INR 9,999.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain announced the price-cut on Twitter, where he also revealed that the Redmi Note 4 is now being sold via Amazon India as well. Amazon is the third e-retailer after Flipkart and Mi.com to sell the smartphone. The Redmi Note 4 is also offered via various offline retail partners of the company as well as Mi Home stores.

The latest price-revision for Redmi Note 4 comes at a time when rumours of its impending successor are flying all around us. According to online reports, Xiaomi is planning to release the Redmi 5 Plus as Redmi Note 5 in the country. Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus were introduced in China last month with 18:9 screen and improved specifications.

We have seen several theories about the Redmi Note 5 and how the phone is going to materialise, but most theories always come back to the Redmi 5 Plus and how it was originally supposed to be Redmi Note 5. Anyway, whatever Xiaomi might end up doing, it is high time for the company to introduce a successor to Redmi Note 4 in India. The likes of Honor have already started coming with impressive competitors to the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus does seem like a good follow-up to the Redmi Note 4. It features a 5.99-inch 2160x1080p screen, Android 7.1.2-based MIUI 9 operating system, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity and IR blaster. On the imaging front, it comes with a 12MP rear shooter with dual-tone LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with soft-LED flash. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625.

What are your thought? Do you believe Redmi 5 Plus as Redmi Note 5 will be a good successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4? Let us know in comments.

