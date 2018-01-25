Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications show up in fresh leak

The status of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 leaks continues to be confusing as ever. Just yesterday I wrote about a rumour that suggested that Redmi 5 Plus might actually end up being the Redmi Note 5 and now a contradicting leak has appeared. This leak suggests that Xiaomi is working on brand a new Redmi Note 5.

According to MyDrivers, a Chinese publication, Xiaomi is going to launch two Redmi Note 5 models. One Redmi Note 5 model ‘MEE7S’ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The other model ‘MET7S’ will include Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Both versions will feature 5.99-inch screen with 18: 9 aspect ratio in a unibody design.

Among other specifications, the two versions will feature 4100 mAh battery with fast charging support, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9, and dual rear camera with 16MP and 5MP sensors. There will be an 8MP selfie shooter as well.

The production of these two Redmi Note 5 models has already begun. Xiaomi will announce the Redmi Note 5 in the end of February, probably around the Mobile World Congress.

Although there is no way to verify the authenticity of this leak, the specifications and the model numbers have been taken from Chinese telecom certification agency website, which gives this leak some credibility. There is still a chance that the MEE7S and MET7S might end up being launched in totally different lineup from Xiaomi.

In related news, Xiaomi’s next flagship Mi 7 is expected to make its debut in March.

What are your thoughts on these leaked specifications? Let us know in the comments section.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

Email

