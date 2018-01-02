Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 rumoured to arrive in Q2, 2018: Report

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly planning to release the successor to Redmi Note 4 in the second quarter of this year (April to June). According to a report in a China-based publication MyDrivers, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is currently in development internally and will use Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 632 processor.

Other specifications of the Redmi Note 5 will include a 5.99-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB of RAM, and dual 12MP rear cameras. MyDrivers also notes that Snapdragon 632 will be similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636, which is already in the market. Other details about the phone are a mystery at this point.

The MyDrivers report contradicts a recent rumour, which had suggested that we will not be seeing Redmi Note 5 as Xiaomi is internally treating Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus as the successor to Redmi Note 4. It remains to be seen which of the two is right, but MyDrivers has a decent track record with China-related leaks.

MyDrivers is speculating that the price of Redmi Note 5 will be around 1499 yuan ($230).

Xiaomi’s Mi Drop app gets an update

In related news, Xiaomi has released an update for its Mi Drop app in the Play Store. With the latest update, Mi Drop users will be able to use the app to transfer files to and from a computer as well. The app previously only support phone to phone transfers. In addition, the Mi Drop has also got a fix for a bug that prevented sending large files.

To remind you, Mi Drop is a new app from Xiaomi. It was originally announced along with MIUI 9 late last year. It not only works with Android devices from Xiaomi, but also from other manufacturers.