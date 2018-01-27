Xiaomi rumoured to be working on Mi Mix 2s phone
When your fancy new smartphone doesn’t sell well, fix the issues and launch a new version in a matter of months. This seems to be the philosophy of the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi right now. If rumours coming out of China are to be believed, the company is working on a new phone called Mi Mix 2s. As the name suggests, it will be a variant of the company’s much touted Mi Mix 2 phone.
Although it has been just over four months since Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2, the lacklustre reception to the phone seem to have forced the company to work on this new variant.
The reports suggest that Mi Mix 2s may make it début ahead of the next month’s Mobile World Congress.
No specifics are known at this point, but it is possible that Xiaomi will upgrade the processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in Mix 2 to Snapdragon 845 in Mix 2s. Additionally, the company is likely to include an upgraded camera sensor in the new phone because camera was one of the weak-points of the Mix 2. Other specifications of the Mi Mix 2 were quite decent, so I am not expecting any major changes in them.
To remind you, the Xiaomi’s Mi Mix-series includes the best of what the company has to offer to its consumers. The original Mi Mix smartphone was one of the first device to feature bare-minimum bezels.
Considering the specs of Mi Mix 2, here is what we may see in the Mi Mix 2s
- Operating system: Android 8.0 Oreo-based MIUI 9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6 or 8GB of RAM, upto 256GB of internal storage
- 5.99-inch 1080×2160p IPS LCD
- USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint sensor
In related news, Xiaomi is also reportedly bringing Redmi Note 5 in the coming weeks. The phone will have two versions and it has already been certified in China. Contrary to earlier rumours that Redmi 5 Plus may be released as Redmi Note 5 outside China, the Note 5 is expected to be a completely new phone.