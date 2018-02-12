Airtel TV app will now offer Hotstar catalogue for free
Airtel has partnered with Hotstar to further expand the content portfolio of its Airtel TV app. As a part of this tie-up, Hotstar’s content catalogue will be available on Airtel TV application as well. It is important to note here that a lot of Hotstar premium content (mostly English-language stuff) won’t be a part of this deal. So basically the Airtel TV app users will get the Hindi and other regional language content from Hotstar.
“We are delighted to have Hotstar onboard as a long term partner in our endeavour to build a world-class digital content ecosystem. Their rich content library will add immense value to our content play and add to the user experience. Airtel TV’s new version has received an extremely positive response from users and we will continue to bring exciting content and in-app innovations to delight them,” said Sameer Batra, CEO, Wynk, in a statement.
Hotstar is fourth major video-streaming service to partner with Airtel to offer its content on Airtel TV. Eros Now, Hooq, Sony LIV are already available on Airtel’s TV application. In addition, it offers access to a curated list of YouTube videos as well.
Airtel claims that it now has one of the largest digital content portfolios in India, offering access to over 350 LIVE TV channels and 10,000 movies and shows.
To remind you, Airtel TV application is accessible to all Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers for free until June, 2018. You can grab the Android version of the app from Google Play Store.
Here is a quick look at the key features of Airtel TV app:
- Watch live TV channels, movies, TV shows, and original content
- Content across 15 languages
- Time shift support, Catch up TV, and multi-device access
Despite all these great features and massive catalogue, one major problem with Airtel TV app is the lack of Chromecast support.