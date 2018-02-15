Amazon brings Alexa-to-Alexa calling & multi-room music to India
In addition to expanding the availability of Echo smart speakers to the physical retailers, Amazon India has announced it is bringing a number of new features to the Echo devices and Alexa voice assistant, including Alexa-to-Alexa calling support.
The Echo and Alexa users in the country will now be able to call or message other Echo and Alexa users for free. To use this feature, all you need is an Echo smart speaker or the latest version of Alexa app on your smartphone.
“With Alexa-to-Alexa calling and messaging, you can easily make and receive calls between supported Echo devices or the free Alexa app on your smartphone, hands-free. No scrolling or searching through hundreds of contacts on your mobile. Your contacts will hear your name when they get incoming calls on their Echo devices (and also see it on the Alexa App), so they know who is calling,” Amazon explained in a press release.
To use Alexa calling or messaging, first you will need to sign up for the service through the Alexa application. You can do it by tapping the conversations icon in the bottom of the application.
You will also use Alexa conversations to contact other Echo devices in your home as an intercom as a part of the Drop in feature. Drop-in enables room-to-room calling. Just say “Alexa, drop in on the kids’ or living room.”
Another great feature making its way to the Echo smart speakers is the multi-room music. If you have more than one Echo devices setup in your home, you can now play music on them simultaneously. To use multi-room music, first you will have to create groups with two or more Echo devices by naming the group, such as “everywhere”. Once the group is created, simply say “Alexa, play Despacito everywhere.”
It has been over three months since Amazon originally released the Echo devices in the country and expectedly, the Alexa Skills portfolio for India has greatly increased during this period. According to the Amazon, the Indian consumers now have access to over 12,000 skills on the Echo smart speakers.
Here are a few more Echo features now available in India
- Shop using Amazon Pay: Prime members can now shop on Echo with just their voice using Amazon Pay
- Routines support: You can use Routines to automate a series of customisable actions using a single voice command of your choice.
- Translate support: Use Alexa to translate phrases to other languages.
