Amazon to start selling Echo via offline stores next week
Amazon is gearing up to expand the availability of its Echo smart speakers in India. The company will reportedly start selling the Echo devices via physical retailers beginning next week.
The Echo devices, which were originally launched in the country in October last year, have been exclusively sold through Amazon.in until now. Amazon had also placed an invitation requirement to purchases these devices. Although the invitations were easily offered by the company, they were an inconvenience. Gadgets 360 is reporting that it will all change next week along with the expanded availability.
The offline launch of the Echo devices is not a surprise since Amazon had promised to do the same at the time of the launch.
“Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot will also be available at Croma, Reliance Digital stores and other offline retailers following the invite-only period,” the company had noted in the launch press release.
To remind you, Amazon Echo devices are smart speakers powered by Alexa voice assistant. The Echo speakers can answer questions, play music, read the news, set timers and alarms, provide sports scores, control smart home devices and more.
I have personally been using the Echo Dot since its launch in the country and I have found the functionalities to be underwhelming. Alexa still has a lot of learn about India and the needs of Indian consumers. Even though Amazon says that Alexa understands the Indian accents well, it leaves a lot to be desired, especially compared to Google Assistant.
Here is a quick look at which Echo models are currently sold in India and their prices:
- Amazon Echo Dot: INR 4,499
- Amazon Echo (2nd generation): INR 9,999
- Amazon Echo Plus: INR 14,999