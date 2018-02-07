Amazon removes lock screen ads from Prime Exclusive phones
E-retail giant Amazon has announced that it is removing the lock-screen advertisements from its Prime Exclusive smartphones. The advertisements will be gone from the existing phones after a software update that will start rolling out later today. The new devices will no longer come with the ads.
To compensate for the loss in revenue due to the removal of the lock-screen advertisements, the company is increasing the prices of Prime Exclusive phones by $20. These phones will also come pre-loaded with Amazon apps like Prime Video and Prime Music as well as an Amazon Widget, which will display ads and offers.
Amazon had originally launched the Prime Exclusive phone program in 2016 in the US to offer discounted unlocked Android smartphones. The discounts varied phone to phone and as the name suggests, the program is exclusive to the Prime subscribers.
Amazon says it is moving away from lock-screen ads to “better facilitate the use of fast unlocking technologies like facial recognition and fingerprint sensors.” The death of lock-screen ads also means that Prime Exclusive phone owners will now be able to change the lock-screen wallpaper, which was earlier restricted as the space was reserved for advertisements.
Amazon’s current portfolio of Prime Exclusive phones include smartphones like Moto X4, LG G6+, Nokia 6, Moto G5 Plus, Moto E4, LG Q6 and LG X charge.
The decision to let go of the lock-screen advertisements makes Prime Exclusive phones an even better deal for the Prime members. If you are a Prime Member, you most likely already have Prime Video and Prime Music apps on your phone, so pre-installed apps is not a big concern and the price discounts will justify keeping that Amazon widget around.
In related news, Thrifter is reporting that the consumers who had paid to remove the lock-screen ads from their Prime Exclusive phone will be able to claim a refund. If you are one of such consumers, it is time to call Amazon or ping their chat.