Android Enterprise Recommended program showcases the best phones for business
Even though Google has added several features to Android to make it more enterprise-friendly, but choosing individual devices for deployment remains a point of confusion for many companies. While the bigger companies are able to strike deals with Android device makers for better and extended support, the smaller firms are not always so lucky. To rectify this problem, Google has announced the Android Enterprise Recommended program to suggest a set of phones that meet the requirements set by the search giant.
“Android Enterprise Recommended makes it simple for businesses to confidently select, deploy and manage Android devices and services that meet elevated enterprise requirements validated by Google,” explains Google on its website.
According to the company, Android Enterprise Recommended offers a curated list of verified devices that are easy to deploy and maintain. Google also notes that the recommended devices will get regular security patches delivered within 90 days of their release by Google for three years. These devices are also guaranteed to get at least one major OS update.
Here are the minimum specifications of Android Enterprise Recommended phones
- Android 7.0+ OS version
- At least 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 10MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, 64-bit processor clocked at 1.4GHz
- Support QR code enrollment at scale or zero-touch enrollment
- Security updates within 90 days for three years from launch
- Offered unlocked via manufacturer or resellers
- Consistent application experience in managed profiles and on managed devices
Google currently lists 21 phones, including BlackBerry KEYOne, Google Pixel phones, Huawei Mate 10, LG G6, Moto X4, Nokia 8 and Sony Xperia XZ1, as Android Enterprise Recommended. This number will increase or decrease as newer devices and OS versions are released.
“We have listened to our customers and partners, and believe that the Android Enterprise Recommended program will help simplify and add confidence to decision making, allowing global IT leaders to focus more on their core business,” said David Still, Director, Android Enterprise, in a statement.