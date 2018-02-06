Nougat is finally the most used version of Android
Almost one and a half years after its official launch, Android Nougat has finally become the most used version of Android. As per the latest Android distribution numbers shared by Google, Android Nougat is now present on 28.5 percent of the total active Android devices.
Nougat’s rise to the top isn’t a big achievement, given 70.4 percent of active Android devices are still running on Marshmallow or an older Android version. The Android Oreo, which is the latest Android version, is currently present on a mere 1.1 percent of devices.
Also read: Best Android Oreo features
Among other individual Android versions, Marshmallow is currently on 28.1 percent of devices, followed by Lollipop on 24.6 percent, KitKat on 12 percent and Jelly Bean on 5 percent. The super-old Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread OS versions are still powering 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent of active Android devices respectively.
Also read: When will my Android device get the Oreo update?
Both the Android device manufacturers and Google share blame for such pathetic state of Android updates. Project Treble was supposed to help with this, but now we are hearing that only devices powered by Android 8.1 will really be able to take the benefit of all Treble features. So, the situation is not going to improve anytime soon. For the consumers looking to get faster Android updates, the Pixel devices are the only option.
Also read: Android distribution numbers since December, 2009
Here is a look at what has changed since last month
|Android version
|This month
|Last month
|Gingerbread
|0.3
|0.4
|Ice Cream Sandwich
|0.4
|0.5
|Jelly Bean
|5.0
|5.6
|KitKat
|12.0
|12.8
|Lollipop
|24.6
|25.1
|Marshmallow
|28.1
|28.6
|Nougat
|28.5
|26.3
|Oreo
|1.1
|0.7