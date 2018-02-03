Asus X00PD, a Zenfone 5-series phone, leaked online
It is no longer a secret that Taiwanese manufacturer Asus is planning to introduce the Zenfone 5-series at this month’s Mobile World Congress. Now, the first real details about an Asus Zenfone 5-series phone have appeared online. Although we are still not sure of the final branding of this leaked smartphone, it will carry the model number Asus X00PD.
According to a report in German publication WinFuture, which has published the renders of X00PD, the smartphone is expected to feature a display of around 5.7-inches with 18:9 aspect ratio. As is clearly visible in renders embedded in this report, the X00PD phone will house a vertical dual-camera setup on the back with single LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone will a single front shooter, microUSB 2.0 port, and 3.5mm audio jack with bottom firing speaker.
The phone seems to be sporting a metal unibody design with SIM card slot(s) on the left and the volume rocker as well as power button on the right side.
In terms of the specifications, the Asus X00PD phone is reportedly going to pack 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo with Zen UI.
No other details are known at this point, but with less than a month to go for the official unveiling, I am expecting to see more leaks in the coming weeks.
To remind you, Asus is likely to announce four to five Zenfone 5-series smartphones on February 27 with two of models carrying the Zenfone 5 Max and Zenfone 5 Lite monikers. It is possible that X00PD is the Zenfone 5 Lite phone, or a completely separate device.
The first and second generation Zenfone models were quite popular among consumers and were received very well. But because of the increased competition from the Chinese smartphone makers in the last couple of years, Asus has had a hard time selling Zenfone smartphones. So, Zenfone 5-series is going to be quite important for the company.