Asus Z01RD pops up on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 845, likely to be Zenfone 5z
An upcoming Asus phone has appeared online with the model number Z01RD. Spotted by the folks at AnTuTu benchmark in their database, the phone packs top of the line specifications and is expected to the Taiwanese company’s next flagship.
Even though many publications are calling it the Asus Zenfone 5, it is not. It is more likely to be the Zenfone 5z, which was revealed some days ago with Snapdragon 845 in tow, the same SoC that is present in the Z01RD. Thanks to a separate leak, we know that the upcoming Zenfone 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, which is in line with the Snapdragon 630 present in Zenfone 4 (2017).
Asus Z01RD specifications
According to AnTuTu, the Z01RD model will feature a display of unknown size and 2246x1080p resolution. This weird resolution indicates that we may be looking at a screen with iPhone X-like notch. Among other specifications, the phone will have 6GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The chipset, as I wrote before, is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 with octa-core CPU and Adreno 630 GPU.
Availability?
If Asus Z01RD indeed turns out to be Zenfone 5z, rumours indicate that the phone will be become available in June for purchase. The exact announcement details are a mystery, and so is the pricing.
To remind you in other Asus news, the company is hosting a press event next week in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress to unveil the Zenfone 5-series. It is expected to showcase four-to-five models with Zenfone 5, Zenfone 5 lite, and Zenfone Max Pro. As always, I will bring you guys all the details as and when they become available right here on the blog.