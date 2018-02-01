Asus Zenfone 3 ZE520KL & ZE552KL getting Android Oreo update in India
Update (February 1): Asus has announced that the Android 8.0 Oreo update for ZenFone 3 5.2 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 5.5 (ZE552KL) smartphones is now live in India as well. The company has also revealed more details about the update than what it had shared on the official forum.
According to Asus India, the Zenfone 3 5.2 and 5.5 Oreo update includes the latest version of Asus ZenUI 4.0. It brings UI speed improvements, app performance enhancements, and improved battery efficiency. Additionally, the ZenUI 4.0 packs twin app functionality, SOS support and page marker feature.
Earlier (Jan 29): After releasing the Android 8.0 update for Zenfone 4 ZE554KL, the Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has rolled out the Oreo update for Zenfone 3 5.2 (ZE520KL) & Zenfone 3 5.5 (ZE552KL) smartphones.
According to posts on the company’s official forums, the Android 8.0 Oreo roll-out began earlier today for the two phones. The update is first being released in Taiwan. The company says that the update will take at least a week to reach all Taiwanese consumers. It is expected to reach other markets over the coming weeks.
Like all software updates, the Oreo update will be available over-the-air to the Zenfone 3 owners. If you don’t want to wait for the update notification, you can head over to Settings > About > System Update to manually look for the update.
Asus has also stated that the Oreo update will decrease the available internal storage on the Zenfone 3 model. So the Zenfone 3 owners are expected to backup the phone data and keep at least 1.5GB of free space before starting the update.
The complete change-log is unavailable at this moment, but as per the highlights shared by Asus, the phone will get upgraded launcher with swipe-up to All Apps function. Additionally, the update will bring user-interface refinements. The Oreo update will also remove the Minimove, Photo Collage and Do it later apps.
Among with the above changes, the update is expected to pack the base Oreo features like picture-in-picture support, notifications dots, faster boot time, new emojis, autofill for passwords and more.
Asus Zenfone 3 was unveiled in late-May, 2016 in Taiwan. It was originally released with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow on-board and later received the Android Nougat update. The Oreo release is the second major update for the phone. In addition to the Zenfone 3 ZE520KL & ZE552KL models, Asus plans to update all other Zenfone 3 models to Android 8.0.
