Asus Zenfone 5 Lite leaked, will feature four cameras
As you might have heard by now, Taiwanese manufacturer Asus is planning to introduce the Zenfone 5-series at the Mobile World Congress later this month. The Asus Zenfone 5 lineup will have multiple smartphones. While we don’t have all the specifics at this point, at least two of the phones are likely to be called Zenfone 5 Max and Zenfone 5 Lite. Thanks to @evleaks, we have the first few details about the Zenfone 5 Lite, including a promotional render of the phone.
According to @evleaks, the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite will feature dual camera setups on both front and the back. The rear setup will have two 16-megapixel sensors and the front setup will house two 20-megapixel sensors. As you can see in the render on top, the rear cameras will be accompanied by a dual-LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. There seems to be a single-LED flash on the front as well.
Among other specifications, the Zenfone 5 Lite will sport a display of unknown size and 2160x1080p resolution. Additionally, you can expect to see the usual connectivity options and Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI in the smartphone.
No other information is available at this point, but Zenfone 5 Lite will most likely be a mid-range or budget smartphone. Whatever ends up being the case, we should have the full picture on February 27 when Asus is hosting a press event to unveil this lineup.
In related news, another possible Zenfone 5-series phone was leaked recently. We don’t know the final branding of the phone, but it will carry the model number X00PD.
Asus X00PD phone is reportedly going to pack 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo with Zen UI.
PS: Don’t confuse the upcoming Zenfone 5 Lite with the 2014-smartphone of the same name.