Asus Zenfone 5z will be the next Asus flagship smartphone
Turns out, the successor to Asus Zenfone 4 Pro smartphone will be called Zenfone 5z. It won’t be debuting alongside the Zenfone 5 later this month. Rather, it will be launched in June, reported Taiwanese website Sogi.com.tw.
Not many details are known about the Asus Zenfone 5z at this point, but we do know that the phone will be using Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU.
Sogi has also revealed that Asus will be releasing six smartphone models this year, including the Zenfone 5z and Zenfone 5. Additionally, the company is rumoured to be working on a gaming-focussed smartphone. The specifics of this gaming smartphone are a mystery.
To remind you, Asus is hosting a press event on February 27 where the company will unveil the Zenfone 5-series. As per the leaks until now, we know about four phones set to be announced at this event – Zenfone 5, Zenfone 5 Lite, Asus X00PD and Zenfone 5 Max. The final branding of the Lite and Max variants is unconfirmed right now and it is possible that Zenfone 5 Max ends up being released as Zenfone Max Pro, the phone mentioned in the image on top.
Here is what we know about some of the upcoming Asus phones so far:
Asus Zenfone 5
- iPhone-like notch
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
- Dual rear camera setup with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C
- Android 8.0 Oreo
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite
- Dual rear camera setup with two 16MP sensors
- Dual front camera setup with two 20MP sensors
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- 4GB of RAM
- 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB 2.0
- White, Red and Black colour options
Asus X00PD
- Dual rear camera setup with LED flash
- MicroUSB 2.0 port, and 3.5mm audio jack
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC
- 3GB of RAM
- Android 8.0 Oreo