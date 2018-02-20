Xiaomi-backed Black Shark gears up to launch a gaming phone
Black Shark, a company backed by Chinese upstart Xiaomi, is getting ready to introduce its first gaming-focussed smartphone. Not many details are available about this upcoming phone, but an alleged Black Shark branded phone was spotted by folks at AnTuTu benchmark earlier today in their database.
According to AnTuTu, the smartphone, which simply goes by the name Black Shark, will feature a screen of unknown size and 2160x1080p resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU and run on Android 8.0 Oreo. Among other features, the phone will include 8GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
These specifications confirm that Black Shark is going the Razer Phone route with top of the line specifications, but we still have no idea about what gaming-specific hardware or software tweaks will be present in the phone.
According to Black Shark website, the company was established in August, 2017 and counts Xiaomi among its main investors. The website is pretty barebones at the moment, but that is expected from a company that is yet to officially announce its arrival. It does note that the company wants to create a mobile gaming ecosystem and a world-class brand loved by the gamers.
There is no word on when the Black Shark phone will be released or its price or how it will be sold. It is possible that Xiaomi will market the upcoming Black Shark phone, like it does with the products from a few other small companies that it has invested in, but the company is yet to say anything about Black Shark or their alleged gaming phone. We will have to wait and see how all of this unfolds.