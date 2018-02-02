Honor 7X launched in India (Update: Red variant incoming)
Update (February 2, 2018): In time for this year’s Valentine’s Day, Honor is gearing to up to introduce a limited edition Red variant of the Honor 7X in India. There is no word on when it will go on sale, but Amazon India has put up registration page for those interested in the new colour. It will carry the same pricing as the existing Honor 7X colours variants – Gold, Black and Blue.
Update (Dec 22, 2017): After holding three flash sales for Honor 7X, Honor India has announced that it will start the open sales for the smartphone beginning December 23. Like always, the phone will be available via Amazon India.
Update (Dec 14): Amazon India is hosting the second flash sale for the Honor 7X today at 12PM. If you pay with a SBI card for the 7X purchase, you will get discount of INR 1200.
Update (Dec 7): The first sale for the Honor 7x was held on December 7 on Amazon India and the phone was quickly sold out.
Earlier (Dec 5): Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Honor 7X smartphone for the Indian market at a press event in London. The company is releasing the 4GB RAM variant of the phone in the country, same as Europe and China.
Originally introduced last month in China, the Honor 7X is the successor the company’s Honor 6X phone. It sports an 18:9 FullView screen of 5.93-inches with full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 659 processor.
Other specifications of the phone include a fingerprint sensor, 3340 mAh battery, dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE connectivity. On the imaging front, there is a dual camera setup on the back of the phone with 16MP and 2MP sensors with a LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the phone.
In terms of the software, the Honor 7X runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI5.1.
Pricing and availability
According to Honor, the 7X will carry a price-tag of INR 12,999 for the 32GB version and INR 15,999 for the 64GB version in the country. It will be available exclusively via Amazon.in beginning December 7 in Gold, Black and Blue colours.
Honor 7x full specifications
- 5.93-inch IPS screen with 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio
- 2.3GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 659 processor with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU
- 4GB of RAM, 32GB / 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with EMUI 5.1
- Dual rear cameras with 16MP and 2MP sensors and LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 156.5mm x 75.3mm x 7.6mm; Weight: 165 grams
- Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS
- 3340mAh battery
