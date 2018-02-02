Honor 8 Pro getting Android 8.0 Oreo update in India & UK
Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Honor 8 Pro smartphone. The update is currently live over-the-air (OTA) in India and UK markets. As you can expect, it is a phased release, so the update will reach the Honor 8 Pro consumers in batches.
The Honor 8 Pro update also includes EMUI 8.0 and is 2.8GB in size. If you don’t see an update notification, you can head over to the software update section in settings to manually search for it. If you don’t immediately see it, don’t get impatient, you will get it in the next few days.
The software update includes new features like AI-powered real-time scene and object recognition in the camera app as well as an AI-accelerated translator. You will also get an intelligent split-screen interface, improved smart tips, simplified one-hand operation, smart view on landscape and easy switch. Additionally, the base Android Oreo goodies like picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, notification dots, faster boot, new emojis and more.
If you have already upgraded to Oreo on your Honor 8 Pro, do let us know how you are finding the new features in the comments section.
To remind you, Honor 8 Pro was unveiled in April last year and reached the Indian market in July. It originally ran on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1. The Oreo with EMUI 8.0 is first major software update for the phone.
It features a 5.7-inch QHD screen and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core processor. Other Honor 8 Pro specifications include 64GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM and a microSD card slot. The smartphone also packs dual 12-megapixel camera setup with laser autofocus and phase detection as well as an 8MP front shooter.
Source: Club Honor