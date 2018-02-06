HTC U11+ launched in India at INR 56,990
Taiwanese manufacturer HTC has released its U11+ smartphone in India. The phone has been priced at INR 56,990 and will go on sale starting February 7. The HTC U11+ is exclusive to Flipkart.com, which will initially be offering the smartphone in Silver colour, with Ceramic Black joining in on a later date.
Introduced in November, 2017, the U11+ is the current flagship phone from HTC. It features a number of upgrades over its predecessor – HTC U11. The smartphone sports an 18:9 6-inch Super LCD 6 screen with Quad HD+ (2880x1440p) resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and includes 6GB of RAM and a 3930 mAh battery.
The HTC U11+ is IP68 water and dust resistant and packs USB Type-C port. On the imaging front, the smartphone houses a 12MP primary camera with f1.7 aperture, UltraPixel 3, OIS, and dual LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie camera with wide-angle lens with f2.0 aperture.
The U11+ runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Sense UI on top. The usual HTC software customisations like Edge Sense, BoomSound and more are present in the phone as well. The phone also includes Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, however Alexa will not be enabled initially.
Other specifications of the phone are 128GB of internal storage, NFC, 4G LTE connectivity, and a microSD card slot.
The HTC U11+ will be competing with the likes Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5T, and LG V30+.
HTC U11+ full specifications
- Dimensions: 158.5mm x 74.9mm x 8.5mm; Weight: 188 grams
- Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Sense user interface
- 12MP rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), f/1.7 aperture and dual LED flash
- 8MP front camera with 85-degree field of view and f/2.0 aperture
- 6-inch Super LCD 6 screen with 2880 x 1440p resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5
- Dual-SIM (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS
- 3930 mAh battery
- 2.45 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and microSD card slot
- IP68 water/ dust resistant, USB Type-C 3.1
- Fingerprint sensor