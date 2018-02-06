HTC U12 shows up at a 5G event in Taiwan: Report
Taiwanese manufacturer HTC was reportedly showcasing its upcoming flagship U12 smartphone at an industry event in Taiwan recently. The company had put up the phone to highlight the LAA (Licensed Assisted Access) implementation. LAA is a part of the LTE Advanced Pro and allows for gigabit speeds. You can read more details about LAA on Qualcomm website.
All the recent high-end Qualcomm SoCs support LAA including the Snapdragon 845, which is expected to be present in the U12.
According to Taiwanese publication Sogi.co.tw, which was attending the industry event, HTC staff confirmed that the smartphone on display is still unannounced and will be launched later this year. It seems to be featuring a 6-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. No other details are available at this point.
The current flagship of HTC is U11+, which was unveiled in November, 2017. HTC will most likely announce the U12 in March or April.
HTC U12 isn’t the only upcoming HTC phone. A smartphone codenamed HTC Breeze was recently leaked online. It will be a budget device with a 5.5-inch 18:9 screen and MediaTek SoC. Additionally, the company is also working on a mid-range smartphone with model number 2Q5W1. It was recently sighted in the database of Geekbench benchmark. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will run on Android Oreo and include Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM.
These three phones are most likely the complete HTC smartphone line-up for the first half of 2018. Considering the company lost a significant part of its engineering and design resources to Google, it will be slimming down the portfolio.
In related news, HTC India earlier today launched the U11+ smartphone. It has been priced at INR 56,990 in the country and will go on sale starting February 7 via Flipkart.com.