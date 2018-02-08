Huawei to unveil its next P-series flagship phone on March 27
Chinese telecom giant Huawei has sent out invites for a press event on March 27 in Paris, where the company is expected to unveil its next P-series flagship smartphone. Rumoured to be called P20 (or P11), this flagship will be joined both two more models – P20 Plus and P20 Lite. These phones will succeed the company’s P10, P10 Plus and P10 Lite smartphones that were introduced in 2017.
While the upcoming P20 and P20 Plus smartphones will be focusing quite a bit on the artificial intelligence features, the triple rear camera setup will be their USP. As per the leaks, the rear cameras will be capable of capturing 40MP images with support for 5x hybrid zoom. The Huawei invite has subtly confirmed the three camera setup.
Among other specifications, the two phones are expected to house a 24MP selfie camera as well as 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The phones will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon 970 SoC with octa-core CPU. The presence of Android Oreo operating system with EMUI 8.0 is a given.
On the other hand, the P20 Lite model will allegedly skip the triple camera setup, but will include an iPhone X-like notch on the front. It is expected to feature a 6.1-inch screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2280x1080p resolution. The phone will also pack a 2900 mAh battery and dual rear camera setup.
Other details about the three phones are a mystery at this point.
In related news, Huawei is also hosting a press event later this month at the Mobile World Congress. It is unclear which devices the company will be showcasing. The recently leaked MediaPad M5 tablet may be one of the contenders. Next-generation wearables and affordable smartphones may also make an appearance.