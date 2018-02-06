Infinix Hot S3 launched in India, price starts at INR 8999
Infinix, a smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, has introduced the Infinix Hot S3 smartphone in India. Part of the company’s Hot S lineup, the S3 is targeted to the selfie enthusiasts. The smartphone packs a 20-megapixel front camera with f2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash to enable the consumers in capturing great selfies.
Among other specifications, the Infinix Hot S3 features a 5.65-inch HD Plus screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 13MP f2.0 rear camera and 4000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with eight Cortex-A53 CPU cores. The Hot S3 runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, which is still a rarity in the budget segment of the Indian smartphone market. There is a fingerprint sensor on-board as well.
In terms of the connectivity options, you will get dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11n and Bluetooth 4.2 in the smartphone.
According to Infinix, it will be offering two storage variants of the Hot S3 in the country. One will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for INR 8,999. The other will pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for INR 10,999.
The smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart.com, which will begin the sales on February 12.
Infinix Hot S3 full specifications
- Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with XOS Hummingbird V3.0 UI
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with four 1.2GHz Cortex-A53 cores and four 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 cores as well as a Adreno 505 GPU
- 5.65-inch screen with 1440x720p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio
- 3/ 4GB of RAM,, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- 4000 mAh battery
- 13MP rear camera with f2.0 and dual-LED flash and 20MP selfie camera with f2.0 and dual-LED flash
- Dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- Fingerprint sensor, MicroUSB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack
- Colours: Sandstone Black and Brush Gold