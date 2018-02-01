InFocus A2 with 5-inch HD screen launched in India at INR 5,199
InFocus on Thursday expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the new A2 phone. It is the fourth A-series phone from the company to be released in the country. InFocus India already offers A3, A1 and A1s phones.
“Introducing a smartphone that has something for everyone,” the company wrote announcing the device on Twitter. The InFocus A2 has been priced at INR 5,199 and will go on sale in the coming days via major brick and mortar retailers. There is no word on the online availability at this point.
InFocus A2 features a 5-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor. The phone also comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.
On the software front, the A2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with 360UI. Other specifications of the phone include 2400 mAh battery, 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP selfie shooter.
In terms of the connectivity options, there is 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM card slots, Wifi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth.
To remind you, InFocus is a US-based company that sells smartphones in partnership with FIH Mobile Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. The company entered the Indian market in mid-2015, but it hasn’t gathered huge following because of the massive competition from Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo.
InFocus A2 full specifications
- Dimensions: 143.9mm x 71.1mm x 8.9mm
- 5-inch 1280x720p screen
- 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor with Mali 400 MP2 GPU
- 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory and microSD card slot
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front shooter
- 2400 mAh battery
- 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS
- Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with 360UI