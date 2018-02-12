Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite launched in India at INR 3,899
Indian smartphone vendor Intex has introduced a new Aqua-series smartphone in the country. Dubbed as Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite, the new phone carries a price-tag of just INR 3,899 and will go on sale in the coming days.
The Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite sports a 5-inch screen with 854x480p resolution. The phone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor and comes with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot. In addition, the T1 Lite packs a 5MP autofocus camera on the back and a 2MP fixed-focus front shooter. Both cameras are accompanied by LED flash.
Among other specifications, the phone includes a 2200 mAh battery and 4G VoLTE support. The Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is unlikely to ever receive the Oreo update.
According to Intex, the Aqua Lions T1 Lite will be offered in Grey, Black and Champagne colour options.
“We wanted to start 2018 by gifting consumers something memorable and so came up with the lowest priced smartphone in the popular 5-inch segment in the market. Aqua Lions T1 Lite, part of our most successful Lions series, is a completely feature packed offering for ubiquitous users who appreciate value driven products,” said Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, in a statement.
Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite full specifications
- 5-inch screen with 854x480p FWVGA resolution, two finger touch
- 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11n, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM support
- 2200 mAh battery
- Android 7.0 Nougat operating system
- 5MP autofocus rear camera with 3P lens & LED flash, 2MP fixed-focus selfie shooter with 2P lens and LED flash
- 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot with support upto 64GB
- Dimensions: 144mm x 73.5mm x 10.2mm; Weight: 156.6 grams