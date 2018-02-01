Mario Kart is coming to smartphones as Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo has announced that it is bringing Mario Kart to the smartphones. The mobile version will be called Mario Kart Tour. The company has not shared any specifics or given an exact release date. Nintendo did say that we will see Mario Kart Tour launch sometime in fiscal year 2018, which ends in March, 2019.
“The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour,” Nintendo wrote on Twitter.
Mario Kart is a super successful spin-off from the Super Mario series. It is a go-kart style racing game, which was first released as Super Mario Kart in 1992 for Super NES. There have been a total of thirteen Mario Kart games until now spreading across consoles, arcades and handhelds. The series has sold over 100 million copies until now and the last Mario Kart game – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released on Nintendo Switch.
Mario Kart Tour is expected to be offered on both iOS and Android platforms, however one version could arrive earlier than the other.
It will be the fifth smartphone game from Nintendo. The company has already released Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Miitomo. There have been reports about a Legend of Zelda mobile game as well.
Nintendo had a great last quarter. The company on Wednesday revealed that it sold 7.23 million Switch consoles, taking the total sales of Switch to 14.86 million. Switch has already gone past Wii U, whose 13.56 units were sold before the end of production.