Moto Z2 Force with shatterproof display coming to India on Feb 15
Motorola Mobility is ready to bring its next smartphone to the Indian market. The company on Friday revealed that it will be launching a limited edition Moto Z2 Force phone in the country with a bundled Turbopower pack Moto Mod. The launch is scheduled for 12 noon on February 15.
Moto Z2 Force was originally introduced in July last year and has taken over six months to reach our shores. The smartphone sports an aluminum unibody design with a 5.5-inch Quad-HD ShatterShield POLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and packs 4 or 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Z2 Force comes with 64 or 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and a fingerprint sensor.
Motorola has included dual camera setup on the back of the phone with two 12MP sensors with f2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. There is a 5MP f2.2 selfie shooter on the front with a dual-tone LED flash as well.
The Z2 Force features water-repellent nano-coating, which makes it splashproof. Given the smartphone has already received the Android 8.0 Oreo update in other markets, I expect the Indian unit to come with Oreo out of the box. Like all other Moto Z-series phones, Moto Z2 Force also supports the Moto Mods.
There is no word on the pricing of the Moto Z2 Force limited edition right now.
The Moto Turbopower Pack Mod, which is coming bundled with the Moto Z2 Force, is already on sale in the country separately. It was launched in December last year along with GamePad Mod and JBL SoundBoost2 Mod. It retails at INR 5,999.
In related news, Motorola recently released the 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 phone in India. It has been priced at INR 24,999.
Moto Z2 Force full specifications
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 2.35GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Dimensions: 76mm x 155.8mm x 6.1 mm; Weight: 143 grams
- 5.5-inch POLED shatterproof screen with 2560x1440p resolution
- 2730 mAh battery
- Dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint sensor
- Android 8.0 Oreo operating system
- Dual 12MP rear cameras with IMX 386 sensors, f/2.0 lens and dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP wide-angle f2.2 front camera