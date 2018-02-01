Nokia 8 gets INR 8,000 price-cut in India
As we head closer to the Mobile World Congress, HMD Global has reduced the price of its flagship Nokia 8 smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone will now be available at INR 28,999, down INR 8,000 from its launch price. The new pricing is already in effect and the likes of Amazon.in are offering the phone with the revised price-tag. Other e-retailers and physical sellers are expected to follow shortly.
Nokia 8 was introduced in India in September last year at INR 36,999. Apart from some limited period promotions, the phone stuck with the launch pricing until now.
To remind you, Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch 2560x1440p QHD IPS display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.
Among other specifications, the Nokia 8 comes with a dual-camera setup on back with two 13-megapixel f2.0 sensors as well as a 13-megapixel f2.0 selfie camera on the front. The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.
Nokia 5 (3GB) also gets a price-cut
Nokia 8 isn’t the only HMD Global smartphone to receive a price-correction. The company has also reduced the price of the Nokia 5 with 3GB of RAM. It will now retail at INR 11,999, down from its launch price of INR 13,499. This price-cut may not be as massive as Nokia 8, but it will make the phone a better competitor to phones like Redmi Note 4, Moto G5S and others.
With new Nokia smartphones expected at the Mobile World Congress, this seems like an ideal time for a price revision. HMD Global is hosting a press event on February 25 to announce the new crop of Nokia phones. Nokia 9 and Nokia 1 are likely to be unveiled.