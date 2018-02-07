Panasonic P100 with 5-inch HD screen to retail starting INR 5,299
Panasonic has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the P100. It is a budget smartphone and will be offered exclusively via Flipkart.com in India. The company will be offering two versions of the Panasonic P100 – 1GB RAM variant for INR 5,299 and the 2GB RAM variant for INR 5,999. The sales start February 8.
The Panasonic P100 sports a 5-inch HD screen with Gorilla Glass and is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. It also packs 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. For the camera needs, there is an 8MP shooter on the back with LED flash as well as a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash.
Other P100 specifications include 2200 mAh battery, 4G LTE support, and dual-SIM card slots. The phone runs on dated Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and comes with something called Duraspeed technology. Panasonic claims that Duraspeed technology saves battery and mobile data by intelligently optimising background apps.
“P100 is a smart device power packed with unique value added services and features. It is targeted towards millennials who look for a smartphone which is a one stop solution for their daily needs,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement.
“Boasting of not only advanced camera setup but also an elegant and superior design, P100 is an all-around package at an extremely affordable price,” Rana added.
Panasonic P100 will be available in four colour options – Blue, Black, Gold and Dark Grey.
At the given price-tag, the P100 will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone, which is a superior phone to the P100 in almost all aspects (at least on paper).
Panasonic P100 full specifications
- Dimensions: 145mm x 73mm x 9.9mm; Weight: 174.8 grams
- 5-inch 1280x720p screen with Corning Gorilla Glass
- Android 7.0 Nougat operating system
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 1.4 µm pixel-size, 5MP selfie camera with LED flash
- 1GB/ 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wifi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- FM, MicroUSB 2.0 with USB-OTG support
- Fingerprint sensor
- 2200 mAh battery
- 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737 SoC with octa-core CPU