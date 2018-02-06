Pixel 2 will now shoot better photos in Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat
Remember Google Visual Core, the custom image processing chip that enabled Pixel 2 smartphones to capture great photos by using computational photography and machine learning, it will now work in third-party apps as well.
Google had enabled the Pixel Visual Core with Android 8.1 update in the Pixel’s main camera app, but it wasn’t available to other applications with built-in camera functions. That is changing now. Pixel Visual Core will utilise the same machine learning and computational photography chops in apps like Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp and more.
“Pixel Visual Core improves image quality in apps that take photos. This means it’ll be easier to shoot and share amazing photos on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat, along with many other apps which use the Pixel 2 camera. All you need to do is take the photo and Pixel 2 will do the rest. Your photos will be bright, detailed, and clear,” wrote Ofer Shacham, Engineering Manager for Pixel Visual Core at Google, in a blog post.
Pixel Visual Core uses a special HDR+ algorithm as well as RAISR (Rapid and Accurate Image Super-Resolution) to enhance the images.
These changes will be available to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users as a part of the February update, which is rolling out now. The update will reach all Pixel 2 phones over the next few days.
In addition, Google has revealed that it is bringing new AR Stickers to all Pixel smartphones later this week. These stickers are themed around winter sports, considering the upcoming Winter Olympics.
To make sure the Pixel Visual Core improvements are available in their apps, the app developers will have to make sure their apps use the relevant API. Details can be found on Google Open Source.