Samsung Galaxy C10 Plus appears in a new leak
Samsung Galaxy C10 Plus was first leaked in May last year with an expected launch sometime in 2017, but that never materialised. Now, the C10 Plus has reappeared online with a different specs sheet.
Spotted by the folks at AnTuTu benchmark in their database, the Samsung Galaxy C10 Plus (SM-C9150) will feature a 1920x1080p full HD screen. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core processor and Adreno 512 GPU. Additionally, the smartphone will include 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
In terms of the operating system, the C10 Plus will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
It is still unclear when exactly the smartphone will be officially announced or it will continue to be stuck in the development hell.
Samsung Galaxy C10 Plus along with another rumoured smartphone – Galaxy C10 – is expected to succeed the Galaxy C9 and C9 Pro phones, which were unveiled back in 2016. If Samsung is actually planning to introduce these successors, I guess it is high time given it has been over a year since C9 and C9 Pro arrived.
Samsung starts working on Galaxy S7, S7 edge, A5 (2017) and A3 Oreo updates
Samsung is yet to release the Oreo update for any of its devices but the folks at SamMobile are reporting that the company has at least started working on the Android 8.0 update for more devices.
According to SamMobile, Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A3 and Galaxy Tab S3 is now in development.
There is no word on when these updates will reach the consumers, but given Samsung’s track record, I don’t see them arriving anytime soon.