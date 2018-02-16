Samsung Galaxy J4 surfaces on Geekbench with Android 8.0
An upcoming Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-J400F has popped up in the database of Geekbench benchmark. The SM-J400F is a budget phone and it is expected to be called Galaxy J4. It will succeed the Galaxy J3 (2017), which was released last year in June.
The Geekbench listing doesn’t reveal much, except that the phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo and use Exynos 7570 SoC with quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU. Additionally, the Galaxy J4 will pack 2GB of RAM. No other details are known at this point.
It seems Samsung hasn’t changed much in the J4 compared to the J3 (2017) phone. The J4 packs the same processor and the same amount of RAM as the last year’s model. Unless there are some big tweaks in terms of the cameras or display, the Galaxy J4 will turn out to be like many other Samsung budget phone successors, which are merely an old wine in a new bottle.
Nubia NX606J leaked on AnTuTu
In another leak, a new smartphone from ZTE’s Nubia brand was sighted in the database of AnTuTu with the model number NX606J.
The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and packs 6GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In addition, there is a 2160x1080p resolution display present on the device, but the screen size is a mystery. In terms of the software, the phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.
The final branding of the phone is unclear, but given the presence of Snapdragon 845, it is most likely the next flagship from the company. The 2017 Nubia flagship was called Z17, so it maybe the Z18 model, but there is no way to confirm that.