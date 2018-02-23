Samsung rescues Opera Max, relaunches it as Samsung Max
If you were disappointed when Opera decided to kill Opera Max last year in August, there is good news for you. Samsung has announced that it is replacing Opera Max with own app called Samsung Max. It seems the South Korean tech giant has taken over Opera Max. It is unclear if any money was exchanged between the companies.
Samsung Max offers the same set of features that were present on the Opera Max. With Samsung Max, you save your mobile or Wifi data as well as get privacy protection from prying eyes.
“At Samsung, we’ve been committed to creating inclusive data saving and privacy protection services for all our devices.Because of this, we are now introducing Samsung Max to our mid-range devices as an exclusive and unique service that sets Samsung devices apart from the rest of the smartphone market,” said Seounghoon Oh, Vice President Samsung R&D Institute India, in a statement.
According to the company, Samsung Max will come preloaded on all Galaxy A and Galaxy J series smartphones in India, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam. It will also be available for download from the Play Store and Galaxy Apps for the users of other Samsung smartphones. If own a phone from a different company, you won’t have access to Samsung Max, but you can try Google’s Datally to save mobile data. Datally doesn’t provide privacy protection and may not be available in all markets.
Samsung Max app highlights
- Data compression
- Limit or restrict data usage in apps
- Free VPN for privacy
- One touch encryption for public Wifi
- Ad supported, but you can choose to view ads in the app or ads on phone’s lock-screen while it’s charging as a part of the Premium mode.
If you are still using Opera Max on a non-Samsung phone, the next app update may stop it from functioning on your phone.