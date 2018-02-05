Sony Xperia L2 launched in India at INR 19,990
Japanese tech giant Sony has announced the launch of its Xperia L2 smartphone in the Indian market. The L2 carries a baffling INR 19,990 price-tag and is now on sale in the country. The phone is being offered in Black and Gold colour options.
Sony Xperia L2 was originally unveiled in January this year at the CES trade fair. It is an entry-level smartphone and comes with a 5.5-inch 720p HD screen. The phone is powered by MediaTek MT6737T SoC with 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor. In addition, the Xperia L2 comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.
On the operating system front, the L2 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. There is no word on the Oreo update release for the phone as it was not in Sony’s list of phones to get the Android 8.0 update.
Among other specifications, the device features a 13MP f2.0 rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP f2.4 front shooter. There is a fingerprint sensor, 3300 mAh battery and the usual connectivity options as well on-board. The version of the L2 being launched in India includes two SIM card slots.
Given these specs, I don’t see why anyone, apart from a really hard-core Sony fan, would buy this phone. This phone is way overpriced than the phones with similar specifications from other smartphone makers. Clearly, the people at Sony India are still living in 2014-15, when such specifications would used to be priced around INR 20K.
What are your thoughts on this Sony Xperia L2 pricing? Do let us know in the comments.
Sony Xperia L2 full specifications
- Dimensions: 150mm x 78mm x 9.8mm; Weight: 178 grams
- 5.5-inch 1280x720p LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass
- MediaTek MT6737T SoC with 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and Mali T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- 3300 mAh battery
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Xperia UI
- Dual-SIM, Wifi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS
- Fingerprint sensor
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP front camera