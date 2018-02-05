Sony Xperia X, X dual & X Compact getting Android Oreo update
Sony has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Xperia X, Xperia X dual and Xperia X compact smartphones. The updates are now live over-the-air (OTA) and will gradually reach all Xperia X, X dual and compact owners over the coming days. These are the fifth, sixth and seventh phones from the company to get Oreo. Sony has already released Android 8.0 update for Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ, XZs and X Performance smartphones.
If you own any of three phones, you can head over to Settings > About phone > Software update to manually look for the update. The Oreo updates are around 1.2GB in size.
The company has not shared a full change-log, but as per the company’s original Oreo update announcement, you can expect to see reminders for unfinished tasks, smart text selection, and new Xperia Actions. Additionally, there will be improved app shortcuts, redesigned clock app as well as Oreo-specific goodies like Autofill for passwords, picture-in-picture support, and notifications dots. You will also get other Android 8.0 features like integrated printing support, Wifi Assistant, revamped emojis, adaptive icons and more.
If you have already updated your Sony Xperia X, X dual or X compact smartphone to Oreo, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.
To remind you, Sony Xperia X and X dual were originally announced back in 2016 at the Mobile World Congress. The Xperia X compact, however, debuted at IFA in 2016. All three smartphones were running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow at launch. The phones received the Android 7.0 Nougat update in December 2016, followed by Android 7.1.1 Nougat in June, 2017.
In related news, Sony will also be releasing the Android Oreo update for Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus smartphones.
