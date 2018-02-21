Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact will feature 18:9 screen, Snapdragon 845
With less than a week to go for Sony’s Mobile World Congress press event on February 26, the first details about the company’s upcoming Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact phones have leaked online.
According to Swedroid.se blog, Sony has finally decided to go for a new design language and reduced bezels in the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact models. The smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU. They will also pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Among other features, Sony has removed the 3.5mm audio jack and placed the fingerprint sensor on the back of the phones. In terms of the display, the Xperia XZ2 will sport a 5.8-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and the XZ2 Compact will come with a 5-inch 18:9 screen with 2160x1080p resolution. There is no word on the resolution of the XZ2 screen, which is most likely FHD+ or Quad-HD+. Both smartphones also have Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.
Additionally, the Sony Xperia XZ2 model is reportedly coming with a special music related feature that benefits from the vibration engine in the device. The exact details are a mystery at this point.
Alleged Pricing
Swedroid notes that the Xperia XZ2 is expected to retail at SEK 7990 ($795) and the XZ2 Compact will carry a price-tag of SEK 5990 ($739). These prices include 25 percent Swedish VAT, so the phones are unlikely to be this expensive in other countries. The sales will start March 6.
Apart from the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact phones, Sony is also likely to release a Xperia XZ2 Pro phone, which is rumoured to pack a 5.48-inch FHD screen, Snapdragon 845, dual rear cameras, and Android 8.1.