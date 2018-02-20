Swype will no longer be developing its keyboard app
Nuance Communications has quietly shuttered the development of the Swype keyboard for Android and iOS. The company had acquired Swype, Inc. in October, 2011 and has been responsible for the modern iteration of the keyboard that flourished on Android.
The news of Nuance’s decision to stop Swype development was first revealed on Reddit a few hours ago after a user reached out to the company for support and the company responded that it is not longer working on the keyboard.
“Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We’re sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses. We hope you enjoyed using Swype, we sure enjoyed working with the Swype community,” Nuance told the user in a statement. Nuance later confirmed the same to XDA Portal as well.
Swype was massively popular on Android during the early years for the platform even though it wasn’t released on the Play Store until April, 2013. The public beta of the app, which went live in June, 2010, was either pre-loaded on most Samsung and Motorola phones or was available for download from the company website.
However after the arrival of the keyboard applications from Google as well as the increased number of competitors and better keyboards from Android smartphone makers, Swype kind of drifted in the background.
The latest Android version of Swype was released in the Play Store on January 18, 2018 and it will be the last version. The existing users can continue to use the keyboard as long as they like, but the app will not be getting any new features.
For those of you looking for a replacement for Swype, Gboard is your best bet and also, Swiftkey is still around.