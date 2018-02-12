Vivo announces which phones will get Android 8.0 Oreo update
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has finally revealed which of its smartphones will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. In a forum post, the company announced that it will roll-out Android Oreo for eight phones – X20, X20 Plus, X9s, XPlay 6, X9, X9s Plus and X9 Plus.
The company has not shared a time-frame for the Oreo release for any of the phones except X20, which will get the update beginning April, 2018.
Chinese smartphones makers like Oppo, Vivo, and Meizu have a very poor track record of providing software updates for their smartphones, especially major operating system updates. Although Vivo is planning to update these eight phones to Oreo, a significant portion of its smartphone portfolio will be stuck with Nougat or whatever Android version the phone is currently running on. The V-series and Y-series phones from the company, which are sold in markets like India, are completely absent from this list. So, none of existing Vivo owners in India and many other countries can expect to see Oreo on their phone.
Hopefully the situation will improve in the coming years, but for now if you want software updates, choose your device manufacturer carefully at the time of buying a new smartphone.
Vivo will also be pushing a new FunTouch OS version with Android Oreo. However there is no word on what this upcoming FunTouch version will include.
In terms of the base Oreo features, the Vivo smartphone owners can expect to see picture-in-picture mode, autofill for passwords, faster boot times, new emojis, notifications dots, Wifi Assistant and more.
