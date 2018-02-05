Xiaomi India hosting a press event on Feb 14, Redmi 5 launch expected
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has sent out invites for a press event on February 14 in New Delhi. The company hasn’t revealed which smartphone(s) it will be announcing on the day, but the presence of the number 5 prominently in the invite indicates what we could see the Redmi 5/ Redmi 5 Plus or Redmi Note 5. This will be the first product launch from Xiaomi India in 2018.
Let’s take a look at what we know about the phones that may be launched next week by Xiaomi.
Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus
Originally introduced in December, 2017, Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are the company’s successor to the popular Redmi 4 phones. The Redmi 5 phones include 18:9 displays and run on Android 7.1-based MIUI 9 operating system.
The Redmi 5 features a 5.7-inch 720p screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, however the Redmi 5 Plus packs a 5.99-inch 1080p screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Both phones have 12MP rear shooter with LED flash and 5MP selfie camera with LED flash on-board. Fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, MicroUSB port, and 3.5mm audio jack are present as well.
Redmi Note 5
This rumoured Redmi Note 4 successor has allegedly been coming for a long time now. We have seen a number of contradictory reports about what we can expect when this phone finally debuts. Some reports suggest that Redmi 5 Note may be a version of Redmi 5 Plus, others point towards a completely new device. I am yet to see a credible leak about the phone. Still, if you are really interested in knowing about the phone before the official announcement – here are two reports (1, 2) that may give you some idea.
I believe that we are most likely going to see the India launch of Redmi 5 and 5 Plus on February 14.