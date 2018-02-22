Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will pack 5500 mAh battery, 18:9 screen & Snapdragon 660
Now that Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 4 successors, it is time for the follow-up to Mi Max 2 smartphone. The company’s Mi Max smartphones have been quite popular among the consumers who don’t want to skimp on the battery and prefer phones that can last more than “just a day.”
The folks at XDA Developers recently got hold of the official firmware file for the upcoming Mi Max 3 phone and they have unearthed some key details about this upcoming phone. The Mi Max 3 is said to be featuring a 18:9 screen, in line with most of the recent Xiaomi phones like Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus/ Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The exact screen size is a mystery, but a December report from Chinese website CNMO had suggested that the Max 3 may have a 7-inch screen.
The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core CPU and Adreno 512 GPU.
Additionally, Xiaomi is going to include a massive 5500 mAh battery in the phone, which will be 200mAh bigger than the one included in Mi Max 2. This is not all, XDA developers has also found references to wireless charging support in the Max 3 firmware. Xiaomi is yet to include wireless charging support in any of its devices, so this is a big deal.
Among other specifications, the Mi Max 3 will have IR blaster, dual-SIM support, microSD card slot, and notification LED.
XDA has also found references to an iris scanner as well as the presence of Android 8.1 Oreo, but none of the two are confirmed to be coming in the final Mi Max 3 unit.
There is no word on when Max 3 will be announced. However given that the Mi Max 2 was unveiled in May, 2017, we can expect Max 3 to arrive around the same time.