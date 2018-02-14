Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4 in India, priced at INR 39,999
Thanks to the not-so-cryptic teasers, it had become clear a couple of days ago that Xiaomi is finally bringing its smart television to the Indian market. The company confirmed the same earlier today at a press event in New Delhi, when it officially launched the 55-inch model of its 4K HDR-capable Mi TV 4 for the country. The company is calling it Mi LED Smart TV 4 in India. According to Xiaomi, the Mi LED Smart TV 4 will go on sale beginning February 22, along with the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro phones, via Flipkart.com, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.
Xiaomi’s India fans have been waiting for the Mi TV for a long time now and it is probably the only television in the recently history to have so much anticipation. In the typical Xiaomi fashion, the company did not disappoint anyone when it announced the pricing of Mi TV 4 (55). It will be retailing at just INR 39,999, way less than any comparable smart LED TV with same size display in the Indian market.
Coming to the TV specifics, the Mi TV 4 is the fourth-generation smart TV from Xiaomi. It was originally showcased at the CES trade fair in January, 2017 and debuted in China in May, 2017. Mi TV 4 is the company’s most advanced smart TV till date. It was only available in China until now and India is the second market to get it.
Mi TV 4 sports a ultra-slim design with just 4.9mm thickness. The smart TV also has ultra-narrow bezels. For the consumers, who are not a fan of wall-hung televisions, the Mi TV 4 is bundled with an aluminum stand.
The TV packs a number of connectivity options and ports including dual-band Wifi, Bluetooth 4.0, three HDMI 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0 port, Ethernet port, AV in, and Audio out.
PatchWall
Xiaomi Mi TV 4 runs on the company’s custom PatchWall TV OS, which is built on Android. However, don’t expect the typical Android or Android TV experience from it. PatchWall can be simply described as a giant content library, which integrates content from various partner video streaming services as well as the content from your set-top box. It is simple to use and includes a universal search, which can find content from any of the supported services.
PatchWall seems like a great smart TV OS implementation, but it is also restrictive. You can’t officially install applications, so you only have access to the content from the providers that Xiaomi has partnered with and your DTH provider. At this time, Patchwall doesn’t offer Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hooq, so either you use an additional device like a Chromecast or Fire TV, or watch these other services on your laptop or smartphone. PatchWall with Android TV-like Play Store support would be amazing, but that is just a dream at this point.
Here are some key specifications of the Mi LED Smart TV 4
- 55-inch 4K HDR frameless display
- 4.9mm at thinnest point, 48mm at thickest point
- Weight: 17.8 kg with base
- Dolby Audio / DTS-HD
- USB: 1 x 3.0, 1 x 2.0
- HDMI: 3 (1 contain ARC)
- AV: 1
- Ethernet: 1
- S/PDIF out: 1
- WiFi 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0
- Amlogic Cortex-A53 quad-core processor
- 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage
- Bluetooth remote