Xiaomi is bringing Mi TV 4 to India
It looks like Xiaomi is finally getting ready to launch its smart television in India. The company on Sunday published a teaser on its website, which has pretty much confirmed the impending release of the Mi TV in the country. The Xiaomi smart TV model(s) will be launched alongside the Redmi Note 5 smartphone on February 14.
Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal which Mi TV models it is planning to introduce in the country. However, the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A seem like good candidates with the former almost certain, considering it is shown in the teaser.
To remind you, the Mi TV 4A was originally unveiled in March, 2017 and the Mi TV 4 was announced in May, 2017.
It remains to be seen if Xiaomi opts for Android TV platform in the India version of the Mi TV models or it continues with PatchWall, which is present in the Chinese Mi TVs. Since India will be the first market outside Mainland China to get Mi TV, we have no precedent.
The PatchWall TVOS integrates artificial intelligence to offer a great user-experience to the consumers. It also support voice commands to navigate or search for content on the Mi TV. In addition, the consumers can ask the Mi TV to control other Mi smart home devices.
Mi TVs are incredibly popular in the Chinese market because of the quality and aggressive pricing.
The budget Mi TV 4A starts at just 999 yuan (INR 10,140) for the 32-inch model. It packs a 1366x768p HD display panel, two HDMI ports, quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.
The premium Mi TV 4 starts at 3599 yuan (INR 36563) for the 49-inch model. It comes with a 4K HDR screen, 4.99m slim body, Dolby audio, quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.