Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro with 5.99-inch screen
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday introduced the new Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones at a press event in New Delhi. The new phones will succeed the Redmi Note 4, which was the most-selling smartphone in the Indian market in 2017.
While the Redmi Note 5 keeps most of the internals same as its predecessor and is just moving to an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is the true successor with upgraded specifications. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 seems to be the same smartphone that debuted as Redmi 5 Plus in China late last year.
Talking about the Note 5 Pro first, the phone sports a 5.99-inch screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with octa-core processor. Additionally, it will come with a dual camera setup on the back with 12MP and 5MP sensors as well as a 20MP selfie camera. Xiaomi has also packed 4000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM support in the phone.
The Redmi Note 5 features a 5.99-inch screen as well, but is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC with octa-core processor. It comes with a single-sensor 12MP shooter on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. Additionally, you will get a 4000mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM support.
On the software front, both Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro run on Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system.
Pricing, availability and storage versions
According to Xiaomi, both Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro will go on sale beginning February 22 in the country. Like always, the company will be using the flash sales to sell the phones. Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores will initially carry the phones.
In terms of the variants, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be offered in two storage versions – 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. Only the 4GB RAM version will be released initially, the 6GB RAM version will go on sale on a later date.
The Redmi Note 5 will come in two versions as well – 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage.
Here is a look at the prices:
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB RAM): INR 13,999
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB RAM): INR 16,999
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (3GB RAM): INR 9,999
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (4GB RAM): INR 11,999
Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 CPU cores & Adreno 509 GPU
- 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with 2160x1080p screen
- 4000 mAh battery
- 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- MIUI 9 with Android Nougat
- Dual rear camera with 12MP and 5MP sensors, LED flash
- 20MP selfie camera, LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock (coming in March)
- 4/ 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Colours: Black, Rose Gold, Light Blue, Gold
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with eight Kryo 280 CPU cores and Adreno 506 GPU
- 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with 2160x1080p screen, Corning Gorilla Glass
- 4000 mAh battery
- 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wifi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- MIUI 9 with Android Nougat
- 12MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, 5MP selfie camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3/ 4GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Colours: Black, Rose Gold, Light Blue, Gold
- Dimensions: 158.5mm x 75.45mm x 8.05mm; Weight: 180 grams
