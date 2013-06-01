Android phone prices in India

In the last couple of years, Android has come a long way in the Indian market. Manufacturers including home-grown brands have flooded the market with Android phones in every price-segment, every size and shape.

There are over 300 Android smartphones currently selling in the country and the number is increasing every day. Samsung, Sony LG, Karbonn and Micromax are the five biggest mobile makers in terms of the number of devices on sale right now. In the last one year, companies like Intex, Huawei, Spice and iBall have also stepped up their game with release of several new Android phones. Motorola has also re-entered the market recently with its Moto G and Moto X. So, these are some really exciting times.

In this post, we have compiled the prices of all Android phones currently available in India. We will be updating this page as smartphone makers change the prices at their end or launch new Android phones. Recommended phones are marked in bold.

Android phone price-list

[Last Updated: May 19, 2014]

Motorola
Moto E Rs. 6,999 Buy
Moto X INR 23,999 (Plastic Back), INR 25,999 (wood back) Buy
Moto G Rs. 12,499 (8GB), Rs. 13,999 (16GB) Buy

Asus
Asus Zenfone 4 A400CG Rs. 5,999 Buy
Asus Zenfone 4 A450CG Rs. 6,999 Buy
Asus Zenfone 5 A501CG Rs. 9,999 Buy
Asus Zenfone 6 A450CG Rs. 16,999 Buy

Sony
Sony Xperia Z2 Rs. 48,990 Buy
Sony Xperia Z1 Rs. 36,499 Buy
Sony Xperia Z1 Compact Rs. 34,299 Buy
Sony Xperia Z Ultra Rs. 39,999 Buy
Sony Xperia Z Rs. 27,399 Buy
Sony Xperia T2 Ultra Rs. 23,899 Buy
Sony Xperia ZL Rs. 26,990 Buy
Sony Xperia ZR Rs. 25,100 Buy
Sony Xperia C Rs. 17,700 Buy
Sony Xperia SP Rs. 19,950 Buy
Sony Xperia L Rs. 13,928 Buy
Sony Xperia E1 Dual Rs. 8,199 Buy
Sony Xperia E1 Rs. 7,277 Buy
Sony Xperia M Dual Rs. 11,950 Buy
Sony Xperia M Rs. 11,130 Buy
Sony Xperia E Rs. 6,399 Buy
Sony Xperia E Dual Rs. 7,467 Buy
Sony Xperia J Rs. 11,980 Buy
Sony Xperia Ion Rs. 21,650 Buy
Sony Xperia S Rs. 24,199 Buy
Sony Xperia SL Rs. 23,990 Buy
Sony Xperia go Rs. 12,390 Buy
Sony Xperia neo L Rs. 12,499 Buy
Sony Xperia sola Rs. 14,500 Buy
Sony Xperia U Rs. 13,100 Buy
Sony Xperia P Rs. 17,250 Buy
Sony Xperia tipo Rs. 6,199 Buy
Sony Xperia tipo dual Rs. 6,699 Buy
Sony Xperia miro Rs. 12,600 Buy

HTC
HTC One (M8) Rs. 49,990 Buy
HTC One Max Rs. 48,250 Buy
HTC One Dual-SIM Rs. 39,990 Buy
HTC One Single-SIM Rs. 37,700 No Longer On Sale
HTC Butterfly Rs. 39,899 Buy
HTC One mini Rs. 28,999 Buy
HTC Desire 700 Rs. 21.916 Buy
HTC Desire 601 Dual-SIM Rs. 20,600 Buy
HTC Desire 600 Rs. 25,499 Buy
HTC Desire 600c Rs. 23,499 Buy
HTC Desire 310 Rs. 10,930 Buy
HTC Desire 501 Upcoming Buy
HTC Desire 500 Rs. 16,499 Buy
HTC One X+ Rs. 29,000 Buy
HTC One X Rs. 24,999 Buy
HTC One S Rs. 21,799 Buy
HTC Desire SV Rs. 15,599 Buy
HTC Desire XC Rs. 16,700 Buy
HTC One V Rs. 16,499 Buy
HTC Desire XDS Rs. 15,330 Buy
HTC Desire VC Rs. 14,750 Buy
HTC Desire U DS Rs. 9,499 Buy
HTC Desire V Rs. 12,799 Buy
HTC Desire C Rs. 7,990 Buy
HTC Explorer Rs. 6,399 Buy
HTC Desire X Rs. 10,588 Buy
HTC Wildfire S Rs. 7,990 Buy
HTC ChaCha Rs. 8,990 Buy

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S5 Rs. 41,810 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Golden Rs. 44,990 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Rs. 43,999 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S4 Rs. 28,860 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo Rs. 32,990 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Note II Rs. 27,414 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Rs. 17,910 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Rs. 20,890 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom Rs. 23,999 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 Rs. 21,999 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S III Neo Rs. 23,599 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S III Rs. 21,999 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S II Rs. 20,500 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S II Plus Rs. 22,658 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Note Rs. 23,769 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8 Rs. 23,400 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos Rs. 17,199 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro Rs. 14,190 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo Rs. 15,367 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2 Rs. 8,624 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Core Duos Rs. 11,399 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Trend Duos Rs. 6,109 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S Advance Rs. 12,500 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Star Pro Duos Rs. 5,499 Buy
Samsung Galaxy S Duos Rs. 9,800 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Fame Duos Rs. 10,573 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Young Duos Rs. 7,199 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Y Duos Lite Rs. 5,190 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Y Plus Rs. 6,290 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Y Duos Rs. 6,750 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Ace Duos Rs. 7,499 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Pocket Rs. 6,990 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Y Rs. 5,090 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus Rs. 14,790 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Ace Rs. 8,475 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Pocket neo Rs. 4,499 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Music Duos Rs. 8,100 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Chat Rs. 5,999 Buy
Samsung Galaxy Star Duos Rs. 4,499 Buy

LG
Nexus 5 Rs. 28,999 (16GB), Rs. 32,999 (32GB) Buy, Buy (Google Play)
LG G2 Rs. 35,499 (16GB), Rs. 41,099 (32GB) Buy
LG Optimus G Pro Rs. 29,990 Buy
Nexus 4 Rs. 23,990 Buy
LG G Pro Lite Rs. 18,500 Buy
LG Optimus G Rs. 27,999 Buy
LG Optimus Vu Rs. 21,999 Buy
LG Optimus 4X HD Rs. 28,490 Buy
LG Optimus L7 II Dual Rs. 13,540 Buy
LG Optimus L7 II Rs. 12,789 Buy
LG Optimus L5 II Dual Rs. 9,499 Buy
LG Optimus L5 II Rs. 9,999 Buy
LG Optimus L4 II Dual Rs. 8,399 Buy
LG Optimus L3 II Rs. 6,399 Buy
LG Optimus L3 II Dual Rs. 6,299 Buy
LG Optimus L9 Rs. 15,999 Buy
LG Optimus L7 Rs. 12,800 Buy
LG Optimus L5 Dual Rs. 9,299 Buy
LG Optimus L5 Rs. 8,999 Buy
LG Optimus L3 Rs. 6,050 Buy
LG Optimus L3 dual Rs. 6,799 Buy
LG Optimus 3D Max Rs. 24,899 Buy
LG Optimus 3D Rs. 24,999 Buy
LG Optimus Hub Rs. 8,299 Buy
LG Optimus Black Rs. 14,250 Buy

Micromax
Micromax Canvas Hue AQ5000 Rs 10,900 Buy
Micromax Canvas Xpress A99 Rs 5,999 Buy
Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 Rs 11,299 Buy
Micromax Canvas Nitro A310 Rs 14,499 Buy
Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 Rs 12,399 Buy
Micromax Canvas A1 Android One Rs 5,499 Buy
Micromax Bolt A067 Rs 3,999 Buy
Micromax Bolt A067 TBA
Micromax Bolt AD4500 Rs 4,945 Buy
Micromax Bolt AD3520 Rs 6,999 Buy
Micromax Bolt A082 Rs 3,565 Buy
Micromax Bolt A064 Rs 2,905 Buy
Micromax Canvas Gold A300 Rs 13,972 Buy
Canvas Knight Micromax Cameo A290 Rs 8,999 Buy
Micromax Canvas XL2 A109 Rs 6,699 Buy
Micromax Canvas L A108 Rs 12,499 Buy
Micromax Canvas Fire A104 Rs 5,439 Buy
Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190 Rs 10,543 Buy
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 Rs 6,776 Buy
Micromax Bolt A065 Rs 3,595 Buy
Micromax Canvas Fire A093 Rs 5,160 Buy
Micromax Unite 2 A106 Rs 5,907 Buy
Micromax Canvas Knight A350 Rs 16,499 Buy
Micromax Unite A092 Rs 4,699 Buy
Micromax Canvas Engage A091 Rs 4,400 Buy
Micromax Canvas Duet AE90 Rs 8,521 Buy
Micromax Canvas Colors A120 Rs 8,399 Buy
Micromax Bolt A069 Rs 5,349 Buy
Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121 Rs 8,390 Buy
Micromax Bolt A075 Rs 7,387 Buy
Micromax Canvas Power A96 Rs 5,975 Buy
Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 Rs 6,133 Buy
Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 Rs 10,704 Buy
Micromax Canvas Blaze HD EG116 Rs 8,675 Buy
Micromax Canvas Duet 2 EG111 Rs 10,253 Buy
Micromax Bolt A068 Rs 5,680 Buy
Micromax Canvas Mad A94 Rs 5,594 Buy
Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 Rs 8,999 Buy
Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114 Rs 6,630 Buy
Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 Rs 7,387 Buy
Micromax Bolt A37B Rs 3,506 Buy
Micromax Bolt A089 Rs 4,145 Buy
Micromax Bolt A59 Rs 3,439 Buy
Micromax Bolt A37 Rs 3,400 Buy
Micromax Bolt A61 Rs 4,223 Buy
Micromax Canvas Magnus A117 Rs 12,438 Buy
Micromax Canvas Doodle 2 A240 Rs 9,894 Buy
Micromax Bolt A58 Rs 3,646 Buy
Micromax Canvas Music A88 Rs 6,283 Buy
Micromax Canvas Doodle A111 Rs 9,274 Buy
Micromax Canvas 3D A115 Rs 8,400 Buy
Micromax Bolt A62 Rs 3,603 Buy
Micromax Canvas Beat A114R Rs 7,410 Buy
Micromax Bolt A71 Rs 4,699 Buy
Micromax Bolt A24 Rs 2,499 Buy
Micromax Canvas Juice A177 Rs 5,362 Buy

Videocon
Videocon A53 Rs. 10,499 Buy
Videocon A55 HD Rs. 12,399 Buy
Videocon A52 Rs. 7,240 Buy
Videocon A51 Rs. 6,799 Buy
Videocon A47 Rs. 6,300 Buy
Videocon A45 Rs. 4,299 Buy
Videocon A26 Rs. 5,099 Buy
Videcon A24 Rs. 4,099 Buy
Videocon A22 Rs. 3,695 Buy
Videocon A15 Rs. 3,299 Buy

Spice
Spice Pinnacle FHD Mi-525 Rs. 13,390 Buy
Spice Pinnacle Stylus Mi-550 Rs. 12,999 Buy
Spice Coolpad 2 Mi-496 Rs. 5,999 Buy
Spice Stellar Pinnacle Pro Mi-535 Rs. 12,499 Buy
Spice Coolpad Mi-515 Rs. 8,799 Buy
Spice Stellar Virtuoso Pro+ Mi-492 Rs. 6,999 Buy
Spice Stellar Virtuoso Pro Rs. 6,490 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Poise Rs. 5,499 Buy
Spice Stellar Virtuaso Mi-495 Rs. 9,999 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Pace 3 Mi-502n Rs. 6,590 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Pace 2 Mi-502 Rs. 6,999 Buy
Spice Stellar Nhance 2 Mi-437 Rs. 5,515 Buy
Spice Stellar Nhance Mi-435 Rs. 7,399 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Ivory 2 Mi-423 Rs. 4,395 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Mettle 4X Mi-426 Rs. 4,099 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Mettle 3.5X Mi-356 Rs. 3,549 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Edge Mi-349 Rs. 2,990 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Ivory Mi-450 Rs. 5,949 Buy
Spice Stellar Horizon Pro Mi-505 Rs. 7,499 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Space Mi-354 Rs. 3,649 Buy
Spice Stellar Xtacy Mi-352 Rs. 4,590 Buy
Spice Stellar Mi-425 Rs. 6,199 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Pace 2 Mi-502 Rs. 4,499 Buy
Spice Stellar Glamour Mi-436 Rs. 5,699 Buy
Spice Smart Flow Pace Mi-422 Rs. 4,750 Buy
Spice Stellar Jazz Mi-353 Rs. 4,589 Buy
Spice Mi-280 Rs. 4,949 Buy
Spice Smart Flo Space Rs. 3,799 Buy

Huawei
Huawei Honor 3C Rs. 14,999 Buy
Huawei Ascend P6 Rs. 25,449 Buy
Huawei Ascend Mate Rs. 24,999 Buy
Huawei Ascend G700 Rs. 15,999 Buy
Huawei Ascend G610 Rs. 12,299 Buy
Huawei Ascend D1 Rs. 10,990 Buy
Huawei Ascend P1 Rs. 12,490 Buy
Huawei Honor Rs. 11,990 Buy
Huawei Ascend G510 Rs. 9,190 Buy
Huawei Ascend Y511 Rs. 7,399 Buy
Huawei Ascend Y320 Rs. 6,099 Buy
Huawei Ascend Y300 Rs. 7,980 Buy
Huawei Ascend Y210D Rs. 5,299 Buy
Huawei Ideos X5 Rs. 7,249 Buy
Huawei Vision Rs. 6,999 Buy
Huawei Ascend Y200 Rs. 4,990 Buy
Huawei Ascend G300 Rs. 9,594 Buy

Alcatel
Alcatel OT Idol Ultra Rs. 18,299 Buy
Alcatel OT Idol Rs. 14,550 Buy
Alcatel OT Scribe Rs. 11,490 Buy
Alcatel Glory 2T Rs. 4,299 Buy

Karbonn
Karbonn Titanium X Rs. 16,500 Buy
Karbonn Titanium S9 Rs. 12,490 Buy
Karbonn Titanium S7 Rs. 14,999 Buy
Karbonn Titanium S5 Rs. 10,149 Buy
Karbonn Titanium S4 Rs. 13,990 Buy
Karbonn Titanium S2 Rs. 8,899 Buy
Karbonn Titanium S1 Rs. 7,999 Buy
Karbonn Smart A111 Rs. 7,799 Buy
Karbonn Smart A99 Rs. 6,190 Buy
Karbonn Smart A90 Rs. 4,690 Buy
Karbonn Smart A51 Rs. 3,390 Buy
Karbonn Smart A50 Rs. 3,999 Buy
Karbonn Smart A35 Rs. 5,999 Buy
Karbonn Smart A30 Rs. 7,999 Buy
Karbonn Smart A29 Rs. 7,499 Buy
Karbonn Smart A27+ Rs. 6,299 Buy
Karbonn Smart A26 Rs. 5,590 Buy
Karbonn Smart A25 Rs. 6,250 Buy
Karbonn Smart A21 Rs. 7,350 Buy
Karbonn Smart A18+ Rs. 7,220 Buy
Karbonn Smart A16 Rs. 5,490 Buy
Karbonn Smart A15 Rs. 5,500 Buy
Karbonn Smart A12+ Rs. 4,799 Buy
Karbonn Smart A12 Rs. 6,290 Buy
Karbonn Smart A11+ Rs. 5,050 Buy
Karbonn Smart A10 Rs. 5,850 Buy
Karbonn Smart A9+ Rs. 6,990 Buy
Karbonn Smart A9* Rs. 5,390 Buy
Karbonn Smart A9 Rs. 6,699 Buy
Karbonn Smart A8 Rs. 5,399 Buy
Karbonn Smart A7* Rs. 5,490 Buy
Karbonn Smart A7 Rs. 5,480 Buy
Karbonn Smart A6 Rs. 4,499 Buy
Karbonn Smart A5i Rs. 3,399 Buy
Karbonn Smart A5* Rs. 4,199 Buy
Karbonn Smart A4+ Rs. 4,370 Buy
Karbonn Smart A4 Rs. 3,899 Buy
Karbonn Smart A3+ Rs. 3,999 Buy
Karbonn Smart A3 Rs. 3,299 Buy
Karbonn Smart A2+ Rs. 3,190 Buy
Karbonn Smart A2 Rs. 4,290 Buy
Karbonn Smart A11 Rs. 7,999 Buy
Karbonn Smart A11+ Rs. 5,799 Buy
Karbonn Smart A21 Rs. 7,299 Buy
Karbonn Smart A1* Rs. 3,519 Buy
Karbonn Smart A1+ Rs. 3,394 Buy

MTS
MTS Duet Rs. 4,799 Buy
MTS mTag 281 Rs. 3,199 Buy

Lava
Lava IRIS Pro 30 Rs. 15,499 Buy
Lava IRIS 506Q Rs. 9,249 Buy
Lava IRIR 505 Rs. 8,749 Buy
Lava IRIS 504Q Rs. 13,499 Buy
Lava IRIS 503 Rs. 8,549 Buy
Lava IRIS 458Q Rs. 8,499 Buy
Lava IRIS 501 Rs. 7,949 Buy
Lava IRIS 454 Rs. 7,699 Buy
Lava IRIS 458Q Rs. 7,899 Buy
Lava IRIS 456 Rs. 7,099 Buy
Lava IRIS 455 Rs. 6,399 Buy
Lava IRIS 502 Rs. 7,199 Buy
Lava IRIS N400 Rs. 5,899 Buy
Lava IRIS 402+ Rs. 5,749 Buy
Lava 3G 402 Rs. 5,199 Buy
Lava IRIS 405+ Rs. 6,199 Buy
Lava IRIS 405 Rs. 6,199 Buy
Lava 3G 356 Rs. 4,009 Buy
Lava IRIS 354e Rs. 3,799 Buy
Lava IRIS 352e Rs. 3,549 Buy
Lava IRIS 401e Rs. 4,249 Buy
Lava IRIS 349S Rs. 3,299 Buy
Lava IRIS 349+ Rs. 3,499 Buy
Lava IRIS 349 Rs. 3,299 Buy

XOLO
XOLO Q3000 Rs. 20,499 Buy
XOLO Q1100 Rs. 14,999 Buy
XOLO LT900 Rs. 17,518 Buy
XOLO Q2000 Rs. 16,999 Buy
XOLO Q1000S Rs. 13,499 Buy
XOLO Play T1000 Rs. 13,999 Buy
XOLO Q600 Rs. 8,099 Buy
XOLO X1000 Rs. 17,899 Buy
XOLO Q1000 Opus Rs. 9,999 Buy
XOLO Q1000 Rs. 11,990 Buy
XOLO A1000 Rs. 13,330 Buy
XOLO Q900 Rs. 10,900 Buy
XOLO Q800 X-edition Rs. 10,050 Buy
XOLO Q800 Rs. 9,990 Buy
XOLO Q700i Rs. 10,000 Buy
XOLO Q700S Rs. 9,790 Buy
XOLO Q700 Rs. 9,299 Buy
XOLO Q500 Rs. 8,399 Buy
XOLO A500 Club Rs. 7,199 Buy
XOLO A800 Rs. 9,199 Buy
XOLO X500 Rs. 8,699 Buy
XOLO B700 Rs. 8,590 Buy
XOLO A700 Rs. 7,999 Buy
XOLO A600 Rs. 7,599 Buy
XOLO A500L Rs. 5,490 Buy
XOLO A500S Rs. 6,999 Buy
XOLO A500 Rs. 5,839 Buy
XOLO X910 Rs. 10,890 Buy

iBall
iBall Andi 4.5h Rs. 9,990 Buy
iBall Andi Uddaan Rs. 8,490 Buy
iBall Andi 4.7G Cobalt Rs. 15,499 Buy
iBall Andi 4a Projector Phone Rs. 14,949 Buy
iBall Andi 4.5 K6 Rs. 7,828 Buy
iBall Andi 5.5N2 Rs. 12,199 Buy
iBall Andi 4.5d Quadro Rs. 12,249 Buy
iBall Andi 5h Quadro Rs. 10,299 Buy
iBall Andi 5L Rs. 10,800 Buy
iBall Andi 5Li Rs. 8,999 Buy
iBall Andi 4.5z Rs. 7,125 Buy
iBall Andi 4.5q Rs. 8,988 Buy
iBall Andi 4Di+ Rs. 5,499 Buy
iBall Andi 4Di Rs. 5,888 Buy
iBall Andi 4v Rs. 4,999 Buy
iBall Andi 3.5KKe Rs. 3,399 Buy
iBall Andi 3.5i Rs. 3,299 Buy
iBall Andi 3.5 Rs. 3,900 Buy

Panasonic
Panasonic P51 Rs. 15,690 Buy
Panasonic P11 Rs. 13,250 Buy
Panasonic T11 Rs. 8,051 Buy
Panasonic T31 Rs. 6,349 Buy
Panasonic T21 Rs. 11,990 Buy

Intex
Intex Aqua i5 Rs. 10,099 Buy
Intex Aqua i6 Rs. 7,999 Buy
Intex Aqua 5.0 Rs. 9,740 Buy
Intex Aqua Style Rs. 9,699 Buy
Intex Aqua Wonder Quad Core Rs. 9,540 Buy
Intex Aqua Swadesh Rs. 3,599 Buy
Intex Aqua Flash Rs. 8,499 Buy
Intex Cloud Y12 Rs. 5,399 Buy
Intex Cloud X5 Rs. 3,599 Buy
Intex Cloud Y2 Rs. 6,190 Buy
Intex Aqua Trendy Rs. 5,290 Buy
Intex Aqua Star Rs. 4,300 Buy
Intex Aqua SX Rs. 4,499 Buy
Intex Aqua Marvel G32 Rs. 4,440 Buy
Intex Cloud Y2 Rs. 4,599 Buy
Intex Cloud X3 Rs. 3,790 Buy
Intex Aqua 3.2 Rs. 3,690 Buy

Lenovo
Lenovo Vibe X Rs. 24,199 Buy
Lenovo K900 Rs. 23,999 Buy
Lenovo Ideaphone S920 Rs. 14,999 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone K860 Rs. 18,490 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone S820 Rs. 17,199 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone S720 Rs. 8,990 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone S890 Rs. 14,490 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone P780 Rs. 17,099 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone P770 Rs. 12,990 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone A850 Rs. 12,599 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone A706 Rs. 9,899 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone A690 Rs. 7,490 Buy
Lenovo Ideaphone S880 Rs. 10,490 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone A516 Rs. 8,699 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone A800 Rs. 8,399 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone P700i Rs. 11,590 Buy
Lenovo A269i Rs. 3,999 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone S560 Rs. 11,990 Buy
Lenovo A390 Rs. 4,999 Buy
Lenovo IdeaPhone A60+ Rs. 5,670 Buy

ZTE
ZTE Grand X Quad Lite Rs. 14,999 Buy
ZTE Blade G2 Rs. 9,599 Buy
ZTE Blade L Rs. 9,999 Buy
ZTE Blade C Rs. 6,999 Buy
ZTE Blade E Rs. 11,599 Buy
ZTE Kis Flex Rs. 3,999 Buy

Gionee
Gionee Elife S5.5 Rs. 22,299 Buy
Gionee Elife E7 Rs. 29,999, Rs. 26,999 Buy
Gionee Elife E5 Rs. 16,899 Buy
Gionee Elife E3 Rs. 14,999 Buy
Gionee Elife Dream D1 Rs. 14,000 Buy
Gionee GPad G1 Rs. 10,399 Buy
Gionee GPad G2 Rs. Buy
Gionee GPad G3 Rs. 9,299 Buy
Gionee Ctrl V1 Rs. 7,600 Buy
Gionee Pioneer P3 Rs. 7,499 Buy
Gionee Pioneer P2 Rs. 5,899 Buy
Gionee Pioneer P2 Rs. 4,499 Buy
Gionee Ctrl V3 Rs. 9,499 Buy

Fly Mobiles
Fly F351 Rs. 4,599 Buy
Fly 53S Rs. 9,999 Buy
Fly 45S Rs. 12,500 Buy
Fly 51 Rs. 7,790 Buy
Fly 40+ Rs. 4,999 Buy
Fly 40 Rs. 4,500 Buy

# Prices indicated are with bill and warranty and have been sourced from online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Saholic.

  • any updated price list and mobile phones???

  • Thank you for providing the prices

  • Vj Roshan

    this page is never been updated with the latest info ….never refer this ..!

  • Chaitanya

    Use buyhutke to compare prices of mobiles in online stores…..

  • Samriddha

    When is the One Plus One going to release?

  • Pratapsinh Barad

    update prices list….Please

  • prakash

    how is the spice pinnacle mi-525

  • Samsung and HTC are the best and affordable mobiles. Sony is also in the queue, however it provides less screen size in the same cost if compared to others.

  • Samsung, HTC both are the major players in providing budget android
    phones. each year they are launching several budget phones having lots
    of features..cheers to this great list.

  • Anil Kumar

    Looking for a quad core dual sim with 5 inch display
    Suggest a good model

    • JYOTIRMOY MANNA

      MICROMAX CANVAS 2+

  • Ronak

    Micromax A76 Canvas Fun is mentioned twice.

  • Smit

    plz update the price now

  • Ajesh

    where is Gionee, UMI , ZOPO etc ?

  • Almas Bailim

    update the price list

  • Ajesh

    plz update the price list…