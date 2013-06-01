Android phone prices in India

In the last couple of years, Android has come a long way in the Indian market. Manufacturers including home-grown brands have flooded the market with Android phones in every price-segment, every size and shape.
There are over 300 Android smartphones currently selling in the country and the number is increasing every day. Samsung, Sony LG, Karbonn and Micromax are the five biggest mobile makers in terms of the number of devices on sale right now. In the last one year, companies like Intex, Huawei, Spice and iBall have also stepped up their game with release of several new Android phones. Motorola has also re-entered the market recently with its Moto G and Moto X. So, these are some really exciting times.
In this post, we have compiled the prices of all Android phones currently available in India. We will be updating this page as smartphone makers change the prices at their end or launch new Android phones. Recommended phones are marked in bold.
Android phone price-list
[Last Updated: May 19, 2014]
|
Android Phone
|
Price
|
Buy Now
|
Motorola
|Moto E
|Rs. 6,999
|Buy
|Moto X
|INR 23,999 (Plastic Back), INR 25,999 (wood back)
|Buy
|Moto G
|Rs. 12,499 (8GB), Rs. 13,999 (16GB)
|Buy
|
Asus
|Asus Zenfone 4 A400CG
|Rs. 5,999
|Buy
|Asus Zenfone 4 A450CG
|Rs. 6,999
|Buy
|Asus Zenfone 5 A501CG
|Rs. 9,999
|Buy
|Asus Zenfone 6 A450CG
|Rs. 16,999
|Buy
|
Sony
|Sony Xperia Z2
|Rs. 48,990
|Buy
|Sony Xperia Z1
|Rs. 36,499
|Buy
|Sony Xperia Z1 Compact
|Rs. 34,299
|Buy
|Sony Xperia Z Ultra
|Rs. 39,999
|Buy
|Sony Xperia Z
|Rs. 27,399
|Buy
|Sony Xperia T2 Ultra
|Rs. 23,899
|Buy
|Sony Xperia ZL
|Rs. 26,990
|Buy
|Sony Xperia ZR
|Rs. 25,100
|Buy
|Sony Xperia C
|Rs. 17,700
|Buy
|Sony Xperia SP
|Rs. 19,950
|Buy
|Sony Xperia L
|Rs. 13,928
|Buy
|Sony Xperia E1 Dual
|Rs. 8,199
|Buy
|Sony Xperia E1
|Rs. 7,277
|Buy
|Sony Xperia M Dual
|Rs. 11,950
|Buy
|Sony Xperia M
|Rs. 11,130
|Buy
|Sony Xperia E
|Rs. 6,399
|Buy
|Sony Xperia E Dual
|Rs. 7,467
|Buy
|Sony Xperia J
|Rs. 11,980
|Buy
|Sony Xperia Ion
|Rs. 21,650
|Buy
|Sony Xperia S
|Rs. 24,199
|Buy
|Sony Xperia SL
|Rs. 23,990
|Buy
|Sony Xperia go
|Rs. 12,390
|Buy
|Sony Xperia neo L
|Rs. 12,499
|Buy
|Sony Xperia sola
|Rs. 14,500
|Buy
|Sony Xperia U
|Rs. 13,100
|Buy
|Sony Xperia P
|Rs. 17,250
|Buy
|Sony Xperia tipo
|Rs. 6,199
|Buy
|Sony Xperia tipo dual
|Rs. 6,699
|Buy
|Sony Xperia miro
|Rs. 12,600
|Buy
|
HTC
|HTC One (M8)
|Rs. 49,990
|Buy
|HTC One Max
|Rs. 48,250
|Buy
|HTC One Dual-SIM
|Rs. 39,990
|Buy
|HTC One Single-SIM
|Rs. 37,700
|No Longer On Sale
|HTC Butterfly
|Rs. 39,899
|Buy
|HTC One mini
|Rs. 28,999
|Buy
|HTC Desire 700
|Rs. 21.916
|Buy
|HTC Desire 601 Dual-SIM
|Rs. 20,600
|Buy
|HTC Desire 600
|Rs. 25,499
|Buy
|HTC Desire 600c
|Rs. 23,499
|Buy
|HTC Desire 310
|Rs. 10,930
|Buy
|HTC Desire 501
|Upcoming
|Buy
|HTC Desire 500
|Rs. 16,499
|Buy
|HTC One X+
|Rs. 29,000
|Buy
|HTC One X
|Rs. 24,999
|Buy
|HTC One S
|Rs. 21,799
|Buy
|HTC Desire SV
|Rs. 15,599
|Buy
|HTC Desire XC
|Rs. 16,700
|Buy
|HTC One V
|Rs. 16,499
|Buy
|HTC Desire XDS
|Rs. 15,330
|Buy
|HTC Desire VC
|Rs. 14,750
|Buy
|HTC Desire U DS
|Rs. 9,499
|Buy
|HTC Desire V
|Rs. 12,799
|Buy
|HTC Desire C
|Rs. 7,990
|Buy
|HTC Explorer
|Rs. 6,399
|Buy
|HTC Desire X
|Rs. 10,588
|Buy
|HTC Wildfire S
|Rs. 7,990
|Buy
|HTC ChaCha
|Rs. 8,990
|Buy
|
Samsung
|Samsung Galaxy S5
|Rs. 41,810
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Golden
|Rs. 44,990
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Note 3
|Rs. 43,999
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S4
|Rs. 28,860
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo
|Rs. 32,990
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Note II
|Rs. 27,414
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
|Rs. 17,910
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Grand 2
|Rs. 20,890
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom
|Rs. 23,999
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3
|Rs. 21,999
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S III Neo
|Rs. 23,599
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S III
|Rs. 21,999
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S II
|Rs. 20,500
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S II Plus
|Rs. 22,658
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Note
|Rs. 23,769
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8
|Rs. 23,400
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos
|Rs. 17,199
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Grand Quattro
|Rs. 14,190
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Grand Neo
|Rs. 15,367
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S Duos 2
|Rs. 8,624
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Core Duos
|Rs. 11,399
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Trend Duos
|Rs. 6,109
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S Advance
|Rs. 12,500
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Star Pro Duos
|Rs. 5,499
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy S Duos
|Rs. 9,800
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Fame Duos
|Rs. 10,573
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Young Duos
|Rs. 7,199
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Y Duos Lite
|Rs. 5,190
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Y Plus
|Rs. 6,290
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Y Duos
|Rs. 6,750
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Ace Duos
|Rs. 7,499
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Pocket
|Rs. 6,990
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Y
|Rs. 5,090
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus
|Rs. 14,790
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Ace
|Rs. 8,475
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Pocket neo
|Rs. 4,499
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Music Duos
|Rs. 8,100
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Chat
|Rs. 5,999
|Buy
|Samsung Galaxy Star Duos
|Rs. 4,499
|Buy
|
LG
|Nexus 5
|Rs. 28,999 (16GB), Rs. 32,999 (32GB)
|Buy, Buy (Google Play)
|LG G2
|Rs. 35,499 (16GB), Rs. 41,099 (32GB)
|Buy
|LG Optimus G Pro
|Rs. 29,990
|Buy
|Nexus 4
|Rs. 23,990
|Buy
|LG G Pro Lite
|Rs. 18,500
|Buy
|LG Optimus G
|Rs. 27,999
|Buy
|LG Optimus Vu
|Rs. 21,999
|Buy
|LG Optimus 4X HD
|Rs. 28,490
|Buy
|LG Optimus L7 II Dual
|Rs. 13,540
|Buy
|LG Optimus L7 II
|Rs. 12,789
|Buy
|LG Optimus L5 II Dual
|Rs. 9,499
|Buy
|LG Optimus L5 II
|Rs. 9,999
|Buy
|LG Optimus L4 II Dual
|Rs. 8,399
|Buy
|LG Optimus L3 II
|Rs. 6,399
|Buy
|LG Optimus L3 II Dual
|Rs. 6,299
|Buy
|LG Optimus L9
|Rs. 15,999
|Buy
|LG Optimus L7
|Rs. 12,800
|Buy
|LG Optimus L5 Dual
|Rs. 9,299
|Buy
|LG Optimus L5
|Rs. 8,999
|Buy
|LG Optimus L3
|Rs. 6,050
|Buy
|LG Optimus L3 dual
|Rs. 6,799
|Buy
|LG Optimus 3D Max
|Rs. 24,899
|Buy
|LG Optimus 3D
|Rs. 24,999
|Buy
|LG Optimus Hub
|Rs. 8,299
|Buy
|LG Optimus Black
|Rs. 14,250
|Buy
|
Micromax
|Micromax Canvas Hue AQ5000
|Rs 10,900
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Xpress A99
|Rs 5,999
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Nitro A311
|Rs 11,299
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Nitro A310
|Rs 14,499
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315
|Rs 12,399
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas A1 Android One
|Rs 5,499
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A067
|Rs 3,999
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A067
|TBA
|Micromax Bolt AD4500
|Rs 4,945
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt AD3520
|Rs 6,999
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A082
|Rs 3,565
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A064
|Rs 2,905
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Gold A300
|Rs 13,972
|Buy
|Canvas Knight Micromax Cameo A290
|Rs 8,999
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas XL2 A109
|Rs 6,699
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas L A108
|Rs 12,499
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Fire A104
|Rs 5,439
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190
|Rs 10,543
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102
|Rs 6,776
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A065
|Rs 3,595
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Fire A093
|Rs 5,160
|Buy
|Micromax Unite 2 A106
|Rs 5,907
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Knight A350
|Rs 16,499
|Buy
|Micromax Unite A092
|Rs 4,699
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Engage A091
|Rs 4,400
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Duet AE90
|Rs 8,521
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Colors A120
|Rs 8,399
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A069
|Rs 5,349
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Elanza 2 A121
|Rs 8,390
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A075
|Rs 7,387
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Power A96
|Rs 5,975
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Elanza A93
|Rs 6,133
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200
|Rs 10,704
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Blaze HD EG116
|Rs 8,675
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Duet 2 EG111
|Rs 10,253
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A068
|Rs 5,680
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Mad A94
|Rs 5,594
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Turbo A250
|Rs 8,999
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas 2.2 A114
|Rs 6,630
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500
|Rs 7,387
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A37B
|Rs 3,506
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A089
|Rs 4,145
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A59
|Rs 3,439
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A37
|Rs 3,400
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A61
|Rs 4,223
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Magnus A117
|Rs 12,438
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Doodle 2 A240
|Rs 9,894
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A58
|Rs 3,646
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Music A88
|Rs 6,283
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Doodle A111
|Rs 9,274
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas 3D A115
|Rs 8,400
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A62
|Rs 3,603
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Beat A114R
|Rs 7,410
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A71
|Rs 4,699
|Buy
|Micromax Bolt A24
|Rs 2,499
|Buy
|Micromax Canvas Juice A177
|Rs 5,362
|Buy
|
Videocon
|Videocon A53
|Rs. 10,499
|Buy
|Videocon A55 HD
|Rs. 12,399
|Buy
|Videocon A52
|Rs. 7,240
|Buy
|Videocon A51
|Rs. 6,799
|Buy
|Videocon A47
|Rs. 6,300
|Buy
|Videocon A45
|Rs. 4,299
|Buy
|Videocon A26
|Rs. 5,099
|Buy
|Videcon A24
|Rs. 4,099
|Buy
|Videocon A22
|Rs. 3,695
|Buy
|Videocon A15
|Rs. 3,299
|Buy
|
Spice
|Spice Pinnacle FHD Mi-525
|Rs. 13,390
|Buy
|Spice Pinnacle Stylus Mi-550
|Rs. 12,999
|Buy
|Spice Coolpad 2 Mi-496
|Rs. 5,999
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Pinnacle Pro Mi-535
|Rs. 12,499
|Buy
|Spice Coolpad Mi-515
|Rs. 8,799
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Virtuoso Pro+ Mi-492
|Rs. 6,999
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Virtuoso Pro
|Rs. 6,490
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Poise
|Rs. 5,499
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Virtuaso Mi-495
|Rs. 9,999
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Pace 3 Mi-502n
|Rs. 6,590
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Pace 2 Mi-502
|Rs. 6,999
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Nhance 2 Mi-437
|Rs. 5,515
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Nhance Mi-435
|Rs. 7,399
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Ivory 2 Mi-423
|Rs. 4,395
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Mettle 4X Mi-426
|Rs. 4,099
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Mettle 3.5X Mi-356
|Rs. 3,549
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Edge Mi-349
|Rs. 2,990
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Ivory Mi-450
|Rs. 5,949
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Horizon Pro Mi-505
|Rs. 7,499
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Space Mi-354
|Rs. 3,649
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Xtacy Mi-352
|Rs. 4,590
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Mi-425
|Rs. 6,199
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Pace 2 Mi-502
|Rs. 4,499
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Glamour Mi-436
|Rs. 5,699
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flow Pace Mi-422
|Rs. 4,750
|Buy
|Spice Stellar Jazz Mi-353
|Rs. 4,589
|Buy
|Spice Mi-280
|Rs. 4,949
|Buy
|Spice Smart Flo Space
|Rs. 3,799
|Buy
|
Huawei
|Huawei Honor 3C
|Rs. 14,999
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend P6
|Rs. 25,449
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend Mate
|Rs. 24,999
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend G700
|Rs. 15,999
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend G610
|Rs. 12,299
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend D1
|Rs. 10,990
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend P1
|Rs. 12,490
|Buy
|Huawei Honor
|Rs. 11,990
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend G510
|Rs. 9,190
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend Y511
|Rs. 7,399
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend Y320
|Rs. 6,099
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend Y300
|Rs. 7,980
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend Y210D
|Rs. 5,299
|Buy
|Huawei Ideos X5
|Rs. 7,249
|Buy
|Huawei Vision
|Rs. 6,999
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend Y200
|Rs. 4,990
|Buy
|Huawei Ascend G300
|Rs. 9,594
|Buy
|
Alcatel
|Alcatel OT Idol Ultra
|Rs. 18,299
|Buy
|Alcatel OT Idol
|Rs. 14,550
|Buy
|Alcatel OT Scribe
|Rs. 11,490
|Buy
|Alcatel Glory 2T
|Rs. 4,299
|Buy
|
Karbonn
|Karbonn Titanium X
|Rs. 16,500
|Buy
|Karbonn Titanium S9
|Rs. 12,490
|Buy
|Karbonn Titanium S7
|Rs. 14,999
|Buy
|Karbonn Titanium S5
|Rs. 10,149
|Buy
|Karbonn Titanium S4
|Rs. 13,990
|Buy
|Karbonn Titanium S2
|Rs. 8,899
|Buy
|Karbonn Titanium S1
|Rs. 7,999
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A111
|Rs. 7,799
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A99
|Rs. 6,190
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A90
|Rs. 4,690
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A51
|Rs. 3,390
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A50
|Rs. 3,999
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A35
|Rs. 5,999
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A30
|Rs. 7,999
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A29
|Rs. 7,499
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A27+
|Rs. 6,299
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A26
|Rs. 5,590
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A25
|Rs. 6,250
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A21
|Rs. 7,350
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A18+
|Rs. 7,220
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A16
|Rs. 5,490
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A15
|Rs. 5,500
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A12+
|Rs. 4,799
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A12
|Rs. 6,290
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A11+
|Rs. 5,050
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A10
|Rs. 5,850
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A9+
|Rs. 6,990
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A9*
|Rs. 5,390
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A9
|Rs. 6,699
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A8
|Rs. 5,399
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A7*
|Rs. 5,490
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A7
|Rs. 5,480
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A6
|Rs. 4,499
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A5i
|Rs. 3,399
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A5*
|Rs. 4,199
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A4+
|Rs. 4,370
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A4
|Rs. 3,899
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A3+
|Rs. 3,999
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A3
|Rs. 3,299
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A2+
|Rs. 3,190
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A2
|Rs. 4,290
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A11
|Rs. 7,999
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A11+
|Rs. 5,799
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A21
|Rs. 7,299
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A1*
|Rs. 3,519
|Buy
|Karbonn Smart A1+
|Rs. 3,394
|Buy
|
MTS
|MTS Duet
|Rs. 4,799
|Buy
|MTS mTag 281
|Rs. 3,199
|Buy
|
Lava
|Lava IRIS Pro 30
|Rs. 15,499
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 506Q
|Rs. 9,249
|Buy
|Lava IRIR 505
|Rs. 8,749
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 504Q
|Rs. 13,499
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 503
|Rs. 8,549
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 458Q
|Rs. 8,499
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 501
|Rs. 7,949
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 454
|Rs. 7,699
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 458Q
|Rs. 7,899
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 456
|Rs. 7,099
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 455
|Rs. 6,399
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 502
|Rs. 7,199
|Buy
|Lava IRIS N400
|Rs. 5,899
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 402+
|Rs. 5,749
|Buy
|Lava 3G 402
|Rs. 5,199
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 405+
|Rs. 6,199
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 405
|Rs. 6,199
|Buy
|Lava 3G 356
|Rs. 4,009
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 354e
|Rs. 3,799
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 352e
|Rs. 3,549
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 401e
|Rs. 4,249
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 349S
|Rs. 3,299
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 349+
|Rs. 3,499
|Buy
|Lava IRIS 349
|Rs. 3,299
|Buy
|
XOLO
|XOLO Q3000
|Rs. 20,499
|Buy
|XOLO Q1100
|Rs. 14,999
|Buy
|XOLO LT900
|Rs. 17,518
|Buy
|XOLO Q2000
|Rs. 16,999
|Buy
|XOLO Q1000S
|Rs. 13,499
|Buy
|XOLO Play T1000
|Rs. 13,999
|Buy
|XOLO Q600
|Rs. 8,099
|Buy
|XOLO X1000
|Rs. 17,899
|Buy
|XOLO Q1000 Opus
|Rs. 9,999
|Buy
|XOLO Q1000
|Rs. 11,990
|Buy
|XOLO A1000
|Rs. 13,330
|Buy
|XOLO Q900
|Rs. 10,900
|Buy
|XOLO Q800 X-edition
|Rs. 10,050
|Buy
|XOLO Q800
|Rs. 9,990
|Buy
|XOLO Q700i
|Rs. 10,000
|Buy
|XOLO Q700S
|Rs. 9,790
|Buy
|XOLO Q700
|Rs. 9,299
|Buy
|XOLO Q500
|Rs. 8,399
|Buy
|XOLO A500 Club
|Rs. 7,199
|Buy
|XOLO A800
|Rs. 9,199
|Buy
|XOLO X500
|Rs. 8,699
|Buy
|XOLO B700
|Rs. 8,590
|Buy
|XOLO A700
|Rs. 7,999
|Buy
|XOLO A600
|Rs. 7,599
|Buy
|XOLO A500L
|Rs. 5,490
|Buy
|XOLO A500S
|Rs. 6,999
|Buy
|XOLO A500
|Rs. 5,839
|Buy
|XOLO X910
|Rs. 10,890
|Buy
|
iBall
|iBall Andi 4.5h
|Rs. 9,990
|Buy
|iBall Andi Uddaan
|Rs. 8,490
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4.7G Cobalt
|Rs. 15,499
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4a Projector Phone
|Rs. 14,949
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4.5 K6
|Rs. 7,828
|Buy
|iBall Andi 5.5N2
|Rs. 12,199
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4.5d Quadro
|Rs. 12,249
|Buy
|iBall Andi 5h Quadro
|Rs. 10,299
|Buy
|iBall Andi 5L
|Rs. 10,800
|Buy
|iBall Andi 5Li
|Rs. 8,999
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4.5z
|Rs. 7,125
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4.5q
|Rs. 8,988
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4Di+
|Rs. 5,499
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4Di
|Rs. 5,888
|Buy
|iBall Andi 4v
|Rs. 4,999
|Buy
|iBall Andi 3.5KKe
|Rs. 3,399
|Buy
|iBall Andi 3.5i
|Rs. 3,299
|Buy
|iBall Andi 3.5
|Rs. 3,900
|Buy
|
Panasonic
|Panasonic P51
|Rs. 15,690
|Buy
|Panasonic P11
|Rs. 13,250
|Buy
|Panasonic T11
|Rs. 8,051
|Buy
|Panasonic T31
|Rs. 6,349
|Buy
|Panasonic T21
|Rs. 11,990
|Buy
|
Intex
|Intex Aqua i5
|Rs. 10,099
|Buy
|Intex Aqua i6
|Rs. 7,999
|Buy
|Intex Aqua 5.0
|Rs. 9,740
|Buy
|Intex Aqua Style
|Rs. 9,699
|Buy
|Intex Aqua Wonder Quad Core
|Rs. 9,540
|Buy
|Intex Aqua Swadesh
|Rs. 3,599
|Buy
|Intex Aqua Flash
|Rs. 8,499
|Buy
|Intex Cloud Y12
|Rs. 5,399
|Buy
|Intex Cloud X5
|Rs. 3,599
|Buy
|Intex Cloud Y2
|Rs. 6,190
|Buy
|Intex Aqua Trendy
|Rs. 5,290
|Buy
|Intex Aqua Star
|Rs. 4,300
|Buy
|Intex Aqua SX
|Rs. 4,499
|Buy
|Intex Aqua Marvel G32
|Rs. 4,440
|Buy
|Intex Cloud Y2
|Rs. 4,599
|Buy
|Intex Cloud X3
|Rs. 3,790
|Buy
|Intex Aqua 3.2
|Rs. 3,690
|Buy
|
Lenovo
|Lenovo Vibe X
|Rs. 24,199
|Buy
|Lenovo K900
|Rs. 23,999
|Buy
|Lenovo Ideaphone S920
|Rs. 14,999
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone K860
|Rs. 18,490
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone S820
|Rs. 17,199
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone S720
|Rs. 8,990
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone S890
|Rs. 14,490
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone P780
|Rs. 17,099
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone P770
|Rs. 12,990
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone A850
|Rs. 12,599
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone A706
|Rs. 9,899
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone A690
|Rs. 7,490
|Buy
|Lenovo Ideaphone S880
|Rs. 10,490
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone A516
|Rs. 8,699
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone A800
|Rs. 8,399
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone P700i
|Rs. 11,590
|Buy
|Lenovo A269i
|Rs. 3,999
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone S560
|Rs. 11,990
|Buy
|Lenovo A390
|Rs. 4,999
|Buy
|Lenovo IdeaPhone A60+
|Rs. 5,670
|Buy
|
ZTE
|ZTE Grand X Quad Lite
|Rs. 14,999
|Buy
|ZTE Blade G2
|Rs. 9,599
|Buy
|ZTE Blade L
|Rs. 9,999
|Buy
|ZTE Blade C
|Rs. 6,999
|Buy
|ZTE Blade E
|Rs. 11,599
|Buy
|ZTE Kis Flex
|Rs. 3,999
|Buy
|
Gionee
|Gionee Elife S5.5
|Rs. 22,299
|Buy
|Gionee Elife E7
|Rs. 29,999, Rs. 26,999
|Buy
|Gionee Elife E5
|Rs. 16,899
|Buy
|Gionee Elife E3
|Rs. 14,999
|Buy
|Gionee Elife Dream D1
|Rs. 14,000
|Buy
|Gionee GPad G1
|Rs. 10,399
|Buy
|Gionee GPad G2
|Rs.
|Buy
|Gionee GPad G3
|Rs. 9,299
|Buy
|Gionee Ctrl V1
|Rs. 7,600
|Buy
|Gionee Pioneer P3
|Rs. 7,499
|Buy
|Gionee Pioneer P2
|Rs. 5,899
|Buy
|Gionee Pioneer P2
|Rs. 4,499
|Buy
|Gionee Ctrl V3
|Rs. 9,499
|Buy
|
Fly Mobiles
|Fly F351
|Rs. 4,599
|Buy
|Fly 53S
|Rs. 9,999
|Buy
|Fly 45S
|Rs. 12,500
|Buy
|Fly 51
|Rs. 7,790
|Buy
|Fly 40+
|Rs. 4,999
|Buy
|Fly 40
|Rs. 4,500
|Buy
# Prices indicated are with bill and warranty and have been sourced from online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Saholic.