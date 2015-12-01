Gionee S10 Lite is a mid-range Android phone from smartphone maker Gionee. S10 Lite features a 5.2-inch screen with HD resolution. The phone is using Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core CPU with Adreno 308 GPU.

Other Gionee S10 Lite specifications include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot. The microSD card slot in the S10 Lite supports upto 128GB of storage. The phone also packs a 13-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash as well as a 16-megapixel camera on the front with selfie flash.

The S10 Lite comes with a 3100 mAh battery as well as a fingerprint sensor. The handset is being sold in Gold and Black colours. The operating system in the S10 Lite is Android 7.1 Nougat with Amigo 4.0 user interface on top. Among the connectivity options, the Gionee S10 Lite features dual-SIM card slots, in which one slot is hybrid and also acts as slot of microSD card, 4G VoLTE support, Wifi and Bluetooth.

Gionee launched the S10 Lite on December 22 in India. It is stripped down version of the company’s S10 smartphone. The Gionee S10 Lite price is INR 15,999 at launch. The phone can be purchased from all major retail stores in the Indian market. It will not be available online.

About Gionee

Gionee is a smartphone manufacturer from China, based in Shenzhen, Guangdong. It was established in 2002 and employs over 8000 people. Apart from China, Gionee operates in India, Taiwan, Nigeria, Philippines, Thailand and several other markets. Gionee started its operations in India in 2012 and is headquartered in New Delhi. Some of the Gionee phones are re-branded and sold by Blu Product in the United States.

Gionee S10 Lite full specifications