HTC U11 EYEs specifications, price, features


HTC U11 EYEs is a mid-range Android phone from Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC. It is the fourth U11-series phone from the company after U11, U11+, and U11 Life. The U11 EYEs features a 6-inch Super LCD3 full HD Plus display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor with Adreno 510 GPU.

Among other HTC U11 EYEs specifications, you will get 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 2TB of storage. It is a dual-SIM smartphone with both slots supporting nano SIM cards. Other connectivity options of the U11 EYEs include 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wifi 802.11ac.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the HTC U11 EYEs packs a dual selfie camera setup on the front with two 5MP sensors. On the back, you will get a 12MP Ultrapixel 3 sensor with dual LED flash. The U11 EYEs runs on the dated Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and there is no word on when or if the phone will be getting the Oreo update.

The HTC U11 EYEs was announced on January 15, 2018 in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. It will go on sale beginning February 1. The HTC U11 EYEs price is 2,999 yuan ($465). There is no word on the international release date at this point.

About HTC

HTC is a Taiwan-based consumer electronics company, mainly known for developing smartphones and VR devices. It was established in 1997 and started out as an OEM and ODM. HTC jumped in the Android arena with its first self-branded Android phone – HTC Dream – in 2008. The company operates globally and has over 12,000 employees. HTC is headquartered in Xindian District, New Taipei City, Taiwan.HTC U11 EYEs

HTC U11 EYEs full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions157.9mm x 74.99mm x 8.5mm
Weight185 grams
Form factorSlate
Screen size6.0-inch
Resolution21600x1080p, FHD+
TypeSuper LCD3
TouchscreenYes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glassCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio78.46%
ColoursBlack, SIlver, Red
Performance
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 652
GPUAdreno 510
Processor64-bit, octa core, 1.8GHz, Cortex-A72 + Cortex-A53
RAM4GB
Memory
Internal64GB
MicroSD card supportYes, upto 2TB
USB-OTG supportYes
Cameras
RearYes, 12-megapixel
Rear LED flashYes, Dual-LED
Rear camera featuresPhase-detection autofocus, Ultrapixel 3 sensor,
FrontYes, dual, 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Front LED flashNo
Front camera featuresFixed-focus, f2.2, 80-degree wide-angle lens
Battery
Battery size3930 mAh
RemovableNo
Battery featuresLi-Ion
Sensors
FingerprintYes
Heart-rateNo
ProximityYes
GyroscopeYes
BarometerNo
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
CompassYes
Connectivity
SIM card slots1, 2
SIM 1 typeNano
SIM 1 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 typeNano
SIM 2 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
WifiYes, 802.11ac
BluetoothYes, v4.1
NFCYes
InfraredNo
USBUSB Type-C, 2.0
Location
GPS supportYes, A-GPS
Other satellite systemsYes, GLONASS
Audio
Port3.5mm
FM RadioNo
SpeakersOne
Software
Operating systemAndroid 7.1.1 Nougat
User interfaceHTC Sense
Add-on featuresEdge Sense
Misc
Water/ dust resistanceYes, IP67
AnnouncedYes
StatusSet to go on sale beginning Jan 26, 2018
PriceNT$14,900 ($504) in Taiwan, 2,999 yuan ($465) in China and HK$ 3,898 in Hong Kong ($498).