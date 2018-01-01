HTC U11+ specifications, price, features
HTC U11+ is a flagship Android phone from Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC. It is a part of the company’s U-series of smartphones and succeeds the U11. The U11+ features a 6-inch Super LCD 6 Quad-HD Plus display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with octa-core Kyro 280 CPU with Adreno 540 GPU.
Other HTC U11+ specifications include 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 2TB of storage. The U11+ is being offered in both dual-SIM and single-SIM versions. The dual-SIM version comes with a hybrid slot, which can be used to put the second nano SIM card or a microSD card. Among other connectivity options, the HTC U11+ brings 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wifi 802.11ac.
On the camera front, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back with 1.4µm pixels, BSI sensor, f1.7, OIS and dual-LED flash. The front of the phone houses a 8-megapixel sensor with dual LED flash, f2.0, BSI sensor and 85-degree field of view. The HTC U11+ runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with HTC Sense user-interface.
The smartphone also includes a fingerprint sensor, IP68 water-resistance and Edge Sense support.
The HTC U11+ was announced on November 2, 2017. It went on sale soon after in Europe. The HTC U11+ debuted in India on February 06, 2018. It carries a price-tag of INR 56,900.
About HTC
HTC is a Taiwan-based consumer electronics company, mainly known for developing smartphones and VR devices. It was established in 1997 and started out as an OEM and ODM. HTC jumped in the Android arena with its first self-branded Android phone – HTC Dream – in 2008. The company operates globally and has over 12,000 employees. HTC is headquartered in Xindian District, New Taipei City, Taiwan.
HTC U11+ full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|158.5mm x 74.9mm x 8.5mm
|Weight
|188 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|6.0-inch
|Resolution
|2880x1440p, Quad-HD+
|Type
|Super LCD6
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.26%
|Colours
|Black, Silver, Translucent
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Processor
|64-bit, octa core, 2.45GHz, Kyro 280
|RAM
|4/ 6GB
|Memory
|Internal
|64/ 128GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 2TB
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, 12-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, Dual-LED
|Rear camera features
|Autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, f1.7
|Front
|Yes, 8-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|No
|Front camera features
|Fixed-focus, f2.0, BSI sensor, 85-degree field of view
|Battery
|Battery size
|3930 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-Ion, Quick charge 3.0
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|1, 2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, 3.1
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|No
|Speakers
|One
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|User interface
|HTC Sense
|Add-on features
|Edge Sense
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|Yes, IP68
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|On sale
|Price
|INR 56,990 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage, India)