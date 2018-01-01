HTC U11+ specifications, price, features

HTC U11+ is a flagship Android phone from Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC. It is a part of the company’s U-series of smartphones and succeeds the U11. The U11+ features a 6-inch Super LCD 6 Quad-HD Plus display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with octa-core Kyro 280 CPU with Adreno 540 GPU.

Other HTC U11+ specifications include 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 2TB of storage. The U11+ is being offered in both dual-SIM and single-SIM versions. The dual-SIM version comes with a hybrid slot, which can be used to put the second nano SIM card or a microSD card. Among other connectivity options, the HTC U11+ brings 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wifi 802.11ac.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back with 1.4µm pixels, BSI sensor, f1.7, OIS and dual-LED flash. The front of the phone houses a 8-megapixel sensor with dual LED flash, f2.0, BSI sensor and 85-degree field of view. The HTC U11+ runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with HTC Sense user-interface.

The smartphone also includes a fingerprint sensor, IP68 water-resistance and Edge Sense support.

The HTC U11+ was announced on November 2, 2017. It went on sale soon after in Europe. The HTC U11+ debuted in India on February 06, 2018. It carries a price-tag of INR 56,900.

About HTC

HTC is a Taiwan-based consumer electronics company, mainly known for developing smartphones and VR devices. It was established in 1997 and started out as an OEM and ODM. HTC jumped in the Android arena with its first self-branded Android phone – HTC Dream – in 2008. The company operates globally and has over 12,000 employees. HTC is headquartered in Xindian District, New Taipei City, Taiwan.HTC U11 Plus

HTC U11+ full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 158.5mm x 74.9mm x 8.5mm
Weight 188 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 6.0-inch
Resolution 2880x1440p, Quad-HD+
Type Super LCD6
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 78.26%
Colours Black, Silver, Translucent
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
GPU Adreno 540
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 2.45GHz, Kyro 280
RAM 4/ 6GB
Memory
Internal 64/ 128GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 2TB
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes, 12-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, Dual-LED
Rear camera features Autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, f1.7
Front Yes, 8-megapixel
Front LED flash No
Front camera features Fixed-focus, f2.0, BSI sensor, 85-degree field of view
Battery
Battery size 3930 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-Ion, Quick charge 3.0
Sensors
Fingerprint Yes
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope Yes
Barometer No
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 1, 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11ac
Bluetooth Yes, v5.0
NFC Yes
Infrared No
USB USB Type-C, 3.1
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio No
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo
User interface HTC Sense
Add-on features Edge Sense
Misc
Water/ dust resistance Yes, IP68
Announced Yes
Status On sale
Price INR 56,990 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage, India)
