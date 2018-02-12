Infinix Hot S3 specifications, price, features
Infinix Hot S3 is a budget Android phone from Infinix, a smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings. As the name suggests, Hot S3 is a part of the company’s Hot S-series of phones. The smartphone features a 5.65-inch 1440x720p HD Plus screen. It uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with 1.4GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 505 GPU.
Other Infinix Hot S3 specifications include 4000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM support. In terms of the photo capabilities, the phone packs a 13-megapixel rear camera with f2.0 aperture, phase-detection auto-focus, 5P lens and dual-LED flash. The smartphone is targeted to the consumers, who love clicking selfies, thus there is a 20-megapixel front shooter with f2.0 aperture, 5P lens and dual-LED flash.
The Infinix Hot S3 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with XOS 3.0 user-interface. Among the connectivity options, you will get 4G VoLTE support, Wifi 802.11n, and Bluetooth 4.2.
Infinix is offering the Hot S3 in two storage variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Both versions include a microSD card slot for further expansion of the storage.
Infinix Hot S3 was announced on February 06, 2018. It is going on sale in India on February 12. The Infinix Hot S3 price starts INR 8,999.
About Infinix
Infinix is a smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings. It was established in 2012 and currently operates in Europe, Africa, Middle-East and Asia. It is headquartered in Pudong New District, Shanghai, China. The company sells phones in Zero, Spark, Note, Hot S, and Hot lineups. Other Transsion Holdings phone brands are Spice, Techno and itel.
Infinix Hot S3 full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|152.2mm x 72.8mm x 8.4mm
|Weight
|150 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|5.65-inch
|Resolution
|1440x720p, HD+
|Type
|LCD
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Yes, NEG
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.26%
|Colours
|Black, Gold
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Processor
|64-bit, octa core, 1.4GHz, Cortex-A53
|RAM
|3/ 4GB
|Memory
|Internal
|32/ 64GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 128GB
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, 13-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, Dual-LED
|Rear camera features
|PDAF, f2.0, 5P lens
|Front
|Yes, 20-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|Yes, Dual-LED
|Front camera features
|Fixed-focus, f2.0
|Battery
|Battery size
|4000 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-Ion, XCharge
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|No
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|1, 2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11n
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v4.2
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|MicroUSB 2.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|No
|Speakers
|One
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|User interface
|XOS
|Add-on features
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|No
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|Will go on sale starting Feb 12, 2018
|Price
|INR 8,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage), INR 10,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)