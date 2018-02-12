Infinix Hot S3 specifications, price, features

Infinix Hot S3 is a budget Android phone from Infinix, a smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings. As the name suggests, Hot S3 is a part of the company’s Hot S-series of phones. The smartphone features a 5.65-inch 1440x720p HD Plus screen. It uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with 1.4GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 505 GPU.

Other Infinix Hot S3 specifications include 4000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM support. In terms of the photo capabilities, the phone packs a 13-megapixel rear camera with f2.0 aperture, phase-detection auto-focus, 5P lens and dual-LED flash. The smartphone is targeted to the consumers, who love clicking selfies, thus there is a 20-megapixel front shooter with f2.0 aperture, 5P lens and dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Hot S3 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with XOS 3.0 user-interface. Among the connectivity options, you will get 4G VoLTE support, Wifi 802.11n, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Infinix is offering the Hot S3 in two storage variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Both versions include a microSD card slot for further expansion of the storage.

Infinix Hot S3 was announced on February 06, 2018. It is going on sale in India on February 12. The Infinix Hot S3 price starts INR 8,999.

About Infinix

Infinix is a smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings. It was established in 2012 and currently operates in Europe, Africa, Middle-East and Asia. It is headquartered in Pudong New District, Shanghai, China. The company sells phones in Zero, Spark, Note, Hot S, and Hot lineups. Other Transsion Holdings phone brands are Spice, Techno and itel.Infinix Hot S3

Infinix Hot S3 full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 152.2mm x 72.8mm x 8.4mm
Weight 150 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 5.65-inch
Resolution 1440x720p, HD+
Type LCD
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Yes, NEG
Screen-to-body ratio 74.26%
Colours Black, Gold
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
GPU Adreno 505
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 1.4GHz, Cortex-A53
RAM 3/ 4GB
Memory
Internal 32/ 64GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes, 13-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, Dual-LED
Rear camera features PDAF, f2.0, 5P lens
Front Yes, 20-megapixel
Front LED flash Yes, Dual-LED
Front camera features Fixed-focus, f2.0
Battery
Battery size 4000 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-Ion, XCharge
Sensors
Fingerprint Yes
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 1, 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11n
Bluetooth Yes, v4.2
NFC No
Infrared No
USB MicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio No
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo
User interface XOS
Add-on features
Misc
Water/ dust resistance No
Announced Yes
Status Will go on sale starting Feb 12, 2018
Price INR 8,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage), INR 10,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)
%d bloggers like this: