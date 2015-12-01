Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 specifications, price, features


Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 is a budget Android phone from Indian smartphone vendor Karbonn. Part of the company’s Titanium-series, the new Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 features a 5.5-inch full HD display. It is powered by 1.45GHz quad-core processor of unknown make (MediaTek MT6737T likely).

Other Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 specifications include 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. It is a dual-SIM smartphone with added connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.0, and Wifi 802.11n.

On the imaging front, the Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 packs 13MP cameras with LED flash on both front and back of the device. The Titanium Frames S7 runs on the dated Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is unlikely to ever receive the Oreo update.

Additionally, the phone includes a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 was announced on January 15, 2018 in India. It is now on sale at Shopclues.com exclusively in Red, Black and Gold colours. The Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 price is INR 6,999.

About Karbonn

Karbonn is an India-based mobile phone manufacturer. It was established in 2009 and produces smartphones, feature phones, tablets and accessories. Apart from India, Karbonn Mobiles also operates in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and in the Middle East and Europe. The company has over 650 employees. Karbonn is headquartered in Bangalore and Noida.Karbonn Titanium Frames S7

Karbonn Titanium Frame S7 full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions154.3mm x 76.6mm x 8.2mm
Weight154 grams
Form factorSlate
Screen size5.5-inch
Resolution1920x1080p, FHD
TypeIPS
TouchscreenYes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glassNo
Screen-to-body ratio70.51%
ColoursBlack, Champagne and Red
Performance
ChipsetMediaTek MT6737T (Unconfirmed)
GPUMali T720 MP2
Processor64-bit, quad core, 1.5GHz, Cortex-A53
RAM3GB
Memory
Internal32GB
MicroSD card supportYes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG supportYes
Cameras
RearYes, 13-megapixel
Rear LED flashYes, LED
Rear camera featuresAutofocus
FrontYes, 13-megapixel
Front LED flashYes, LED
Front camera featuresAuto-focus
Battery
Battery size3000 mAh
RemovableNo
Battery featuresLi-Ion
Sensors
FingerprintYes
Heart-rateNo
ProximityYes
GyroscopeUnknown
BarometerNo
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
CompassUnknown
Connectivity
SIM card slots1, 2
SIM 1 typeUnknown
SIM 1 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 typeUnknown
SIM 2 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
WifiYes, 802.11n
BluetoothYes, v4.1
NFCNo
InfraredNo
USBMicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS supportYes, A-GPS
Other satellite systemsYes, GLONASS
Audio
Port3.5mm
FM RadioYes
SpeakersOne
Software
Operating systemAndroid 7.0 Nougat
User interfaceKarbonn UI
Add-on features
Misc
Water/ dust resistanceNo
AnnouncedYes
StatusOn sale
PriceINR 6,999