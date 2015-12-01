Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 specifications, price, features

Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 is a budget Android phone from Indian smartphone vendor Karbonn. Part of the company’s Titanium-series, the new Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 features a 5.5-inch full HD display. It is powered by 1.45GHz quad-core processor of unknown make (MediaTek MT6737T likely).

Other Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 specifications include 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. It is a dual-SIM smartphone with added connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.0, and Wifi 802.11n.

On the imaging front, the Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 packs 13MP cameras with LED flash on both front and back of the device. The Titanium Frames S7 runs on the dated Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is unlikely to ever receive the Oreo update.

Additionally, the phone includes a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 was announced on January 15, 2018 in India. It is now on sale at Shopclues.com exclusively in Red, Black and Gold colours. The Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 price is INR 6,999.

About Karbonn

Karbonn is an India-based mobile phone manufacturer. It was established in 2009 and produces smartphones, feature phones, tablets and accessories. Apart from India, Karbonn Mobiles also operates in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and in the Middle East and Europe. The company has over 650 employees. Karbonn is headquartered in Bangalore and Noida.

Karbonn Titanium Frame S7 full specifications