Meizu M6s specifications, price, features


Meizu M6s is a mid-range Android phone from Chinese smartphone maker Meizu. Part of the company’s M-series, it is also known as Meizu S6 in the company’s home market. The Meizu M6s sports features a 5.7-inch HD Plus display. The phone uses Samsung’s Exynos 7872 hexa-core processor with Mali-G71 GPU.

Other Meizu M6s specifications include 3GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. The M6s runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with FlymeOS 6.2 user experience (UX) on top. The UX includes the company’s signature mBack navigation, which lets the users to move through the operating system by using a predefined set of gestures on the virtual Holo button.

Meizu M6s is a dual-SIM smartphone with added connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wifi 802.11n.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Meizu M6s brings a 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash as well as an 8MP front shooter. In addition, the M6s packs a fingerprint sensor on the side and 3000 mAh battery with quick charging support.

The Meizu M6s was announced on January 17, 2018 in China. It will go on sale starting January 19, 2018 in the country. The phone will be offered in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, Moonlight Silver and Cobalt Blue colours. The Meizu M6s price is 999 yuan for the 32GB model and 1199 yuan for the 64GB model.

About Meizu

Meizu Technology Co., Ltd is a China-based consumer electronics company. It was established in 2003 with focus on media players. The company switched the focus to smartphones in 2008. Meizu employees over 3000 people and is headquartered in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China. It operates globally.

Meizu M6s full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions152.0mm x 72.5mm x 8.0mm
Weight160 grams
Form factorSlate
Screen size5.7-inch
Resolution1440x780p, HD+
TypeLCD
TouchscreenYes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glassNo
Screen-to-body ratio76.08%
ColoursBlack, Gold, Silver and Blue
Performance
ChipsetSamsung Exynos 7872
GPUMali-G71 GPU
Processor64-bit, hexa core, 2GHz, Cortex-A53+Cortex-A73
RAM3GB
Memory
Internal32GB or 64GB
MicroSD card supportYes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG supportYes
Cameras
RearYes, 16-megapixel
Rear LED flashYes, dual-tone LED
Rear camera featuresPhase-detection autofocus, f2.0,
FrontYes, 8-megapixel
Front LED flashNo
Front camera featuresFixed-focus, f2.0
Battery
Battery size3000 mAh
RemovableNo
Battery featuresLi-Ion
Sensors
FingerprintYes
Heart-rateNo
ProximityYes
GyroscopeYes
BarometerNo
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
CompassYes
Connectivity
SIM card slots1, 2
SIM 1 typeNano
SIM 1 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 typeNano
SIM 2 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
WifiYes, 802.11n
BluetoothYes, v4.2
NFCNo
InfraredYes
USBUSB Type-C, 2.0
Location
GPS supportYes, A-GPS
Other satellite systemsYes, GLONASS
Audio
Port3.5mm
FM RadioYes
SpeakersOne
Software
Operating systemAndroid 7.1 Nougat
User interfaceFlymeOS 6.2
Add-on featuresmBack
Misc
Water/ dust resistanceNo
AnnouncedYes
StatusGoes on sale January 19, 2018
Price999 yuan ($155) for 32GB, 1199 yuan ($186) for 64GB