Meizu M6s specifications, price, features

Meizu M6s is a mid-range Android phone from Chinese smartphone maker Meizu. Part of the company’s M-series, it is also known as Meizu S6 in the company’s home market. The Meizu M6s sports features a 5.7-inch HD Plus display. The phone uses Samsung’s Exynos 7872 hexa-core processor with Mali-G71 GPU.

Other Meizu M6s specifications include 3GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. The M6s runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with FlymeOS 6.2 user experience (UX) on top. The UX includes the company’s signature mBack navigation, which lets the users to move through the operating system by using a predefined set of gestures on the virtual Holo button.

Meizu M6s is a dual-SIM smartphone with added connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wifi 802.11n.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Meizu M6s brings a 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash as well as an 8MP front shooter. In addition, the M6s packs a fingerprint sensor on the side and 3000 mAh battery with quick charging support.

The Meizu M6s was announced on January 17, 2018 in China. It will go on sale starting January 19, 2018 in the country. The phone will be offered in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, Moonlight Silver and Cobalt Blue colours. The Meizu M6s price is 999 yuan for the 32GB model and 1199 yuan for the 64GB model.

About Meizu

Meizu Technology Co., Ltd is a China-based consumer electronics company. It was established in 2003 with focus on media players. The company switched the focus to smartphones in 2008. Meizu employees over 3000 people and is headquartered in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China. It operates globally.

Meizu M6s full specifications